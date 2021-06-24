Cancel
Mattel Films And MGM To Develop Polly Pocket Live-Action Motion Picture With Lena Dunham Writing, Directing And Lily Collins Starring As Polly

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) - Get Report announced today plans to develop Polly Pocket, Mattel's popular micro-doll line, into a live-action motion picture. Mattel Films is working with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Lena Dunham's production company Good Thing Going, and Lily Collins on the project. Dunham ("Industry," "Girls") will also write and direct the family comedy with Collins ("Emily in Paris," "MANK") starring in the leading role as Polly. The film follows a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005944/en/

"Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me - Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it's pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM. I'm so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension," said Dunham.

"I'm so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team. Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can't wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen," said Collins.

Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films. Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will lead for MGM. Good Thing Going's Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.

"Polly Pocket is an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades." said Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films. "The incredible nostalgia that Polly evokes, coupled with Lena's fresh approach and Lily's take on the character, will introduce an entirely new interpretation of this classic brand to audiences. We look forward to working with MGM to produce a feature film that will appeal to the whole family."

Michael De Luca, MGM's Film Group Chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM's Film Group President said, "We look forward to working with our partners at Mattel Films to help bring Lena and Lily's vision for a Polly Pocket movie to audiences the world over."

Polly Pocket, which was first introduced more than 30 years ago, is the original micro-scale doll and accessories line of toys and, today, is the #1 global playset dolls growth property*. In 2018, Mattel reintroduced the popular 90s sensation with a product line that pays homage to the brand's origins, with updates to the tiny and mighty doll for a new generation, adding features such as hidden worlds and fun surprise formats. Children today can also experience Polly Pocket and her world through an animated television series, as well as content on YouTube, that inspires kids to be adventurous, bold and to never let being little get in their way.

Polly Pocket joins other Mattel Films projects in development including movies based on American Girl®, Barbie®, Barney®, Hot Wheels®, Magic 8 Ball®, Major Matt Mason®, Masters of the Universe®, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, View Master® and Wishbone™.

Dunham is represented by CAA and ID. Collins is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment, Definition Entertainment and The Lede Company.

*The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/G12/JAN-MAY 2021/Playset Dolls & Acc Segment/Projected USD

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Good Thing Going

Founded by Award-winning Writer, Director, Actor and Producer Lena Dunham in 2019, production company GOOD THING GOING (GTG) has a full slate of projects across film, television, theater and podcasting with an exclusive first look deal with HBO. In addition to her own work, Dunham's GOOD THING GOING is devoted to developing artist-led film and television, work fueled by singular visions and impossible to deny unique perspectives. GTG is also focused on a company mandate of charitable giving and raising consciousness around mental health, addiction and trauma. Their close allies include Friendly House, a Women's rehabilitation and sober living facility in Los Angeles and the David Lynch Foundation.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco, and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms, interactive ventures, and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

MAT-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005944/en/

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lily Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
