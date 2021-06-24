Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: PayPal Pays, Bed Bath Moonshot

By Tony Owusu
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

Stocks rose Thursday after the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, durable goods orders climbed at the fastest pace since January and President Joe Biden announced a tentative agreement on a $559 billion infrastructure plan.

“We have a deal,” Biden told reporters after a bipartisan agreement was presented to him at the White House.

Jim Cramer on Fintech and Banking Stocks

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report shares rose 2% to $293.76 Thursday afternoon as fintech stocks rose amid the broad market jump.

"PayPal did raise rates. And PayPal does not have the kind of debt worries that a bank has. It is unregulated," Jim Cramer said Thursday.

He said he's glad that he and his team at Action Alerts PLUS bought the stock for the investing club's portfolio.

The Action Alerts PLUS investing team made "prescient" sales of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, Cramer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8ZP3_0aeOPM5g00

Bed Bath & Beyond to the Moon, Cramer Tweets

Jim Cramer is a believer in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report now that the Reddit crowd has moved on from the stock. There's still a 33% short interest in the home-goods retailer, which could make it potentially a meme-stock target once again.

"It was hard to move because the shorts came out again and there's a lot of people who bought it in the $13/$17 area and they want to take the profit," Cramer said.

Cramer says that the strategies from CEO Mark Tritton, who was previously chief merchandising officer for Target (TGT) - Get Report, are working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZLJB_0aeOPM5g00

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
808
Followers
30K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Bath Moonshot#Americans#Fintech#Banking Stocks#Pypl#Action Alerts Plus#Jpmorgan Chase#Bed Bath Beyond#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Reddit
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
U.S. PoliticsStreet.Com

What Didi Tells Jim Cramer About U.S.-China Relations

In the video above, Jim Cramer tells Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks what Didi's (DIDI) - Get Report treatment in China tells him about the state of political and trade relationships between the U.S. and China. Didi's U.S.-listed shares fell Monday after the Chinese ride-hailing company said the...
Public HealthStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What Vaccine Absenteeism Could Mean For Business, Markets

As earnings season begins, the Delta variant of the coronavirus comprises over half of all COVID cases in the U.S., impacting primarily unvaccinated individuals, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jim Cramer took to Real Money to break down the role that human behavior plays...
StocksStreet.Com

Here's How I Would Go Long Atkore Stock

During Friday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money one caller asked host Jim Cramer about Atkore, Inc. (ATKR) . "This is the kind of stock that works here," answered Cramer about the company that is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. Let's check out the charts of...
BusinessStreet.Com

What Jim Cramer Expects From Elon Musk's SolarCity Testimony

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk and his legal team will face off against some of Tesla’s bigger shareholders today to defend against allegations Musk used his influence at Tesla to fund a 2016 bailout of SolarCity. The union pension funds and asset managers serving as the plaintiff...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

2 Small Stocks to Watch as Conditions Ripen for Biotech Merger Deals

Stocks quotes in this article: XBI, ABBV, MRK, VRTX, ARDX, HRTX, RIGL, LLY. Jefferies is out with a prediction that biotech merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity should pick up markedly in the second half of the yearThe investment firm notes that the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is down about 25% from its February highs, making purchases cheaper for larger acquirersThe second quarter was especially weak for deal volume, as ...
StocksStreet.Com

BlackRock Looks Like a Solid Investment as It Rolls Into Earnings

During Friday's " Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer told his viewers that Wednesday brings comments from Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell, which should throw cold water on the inflation thesis, as many commodity prices have begun to decline. On the earnings front, we'll hear from Well Fargo ( WFC) ,...
StocksStreet.Com

Sgoco Soars - Cramer Says Beware Meme Stocks That Aren't AMC, GameStop

Sgoco (SGOC) - Get Report shares jumped more than 100% in early trading amid retail-trader touts on Reddit and StockTwits, TheStreet's Corey Goldman reported. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, the stock traded higher over 148% to $24.32. Tying the move to his ongoing fear of pump and dump schemes in...
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks open mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. Bank stocks were broadly lower in early trading, as were industrial companies. The S&P 500 was little changed after the first few minutes of trading, while the Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.35%.
MarketsStreet.Com

I'm Plugging Into ChargePoint

The electric vehicle market has experienced its share of ups and downs, even in its infancyBut, while I don't think every name in the group will be a winner, there is plenty of upside to be had along with some great trading The car makers in the group are likely to pose the biggest challenge of picking winners vslosers, so I've been looking more ...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

Stocks mixed ahead of earnings season; banks in focus

Stocks were wobbling between small gains and losses in morning trading Monday ahead of a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 67 points, or 0.2%, to 34,936 and the Nasdaq composite was mostly unchanged. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a fresh record, rebounding from the previous day’s loss.
StocksStreet.Com

Markets Come Off Their Morning Hangover

It was a slow summer Monday with a hangover feel, but stocks slowly improved most of the day and closed well off the early lows. Breadth improved nicely, but it ended up slightly positive with around 4,300 gainers to 3,600 decliners. The number of new 12-month highs improved nicely to around 525, but there is a substantial number of stocks below their 200-day and 50-day simple moving average. It has been a narrow market for a while, and it is the small caps that are still lagging.
StocksStreet.Com

Earnings Preview for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan: How to Trade the Banks

Can you believe it’s that time already? The bank stocks are gearing up to kick off earnings season, starting on Tuesday. We’ll hear from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, often referred to as the bluest of blue-chip bank stocks. The other is Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, a leader in wealth management and trading revenue.
StocksPosted by
Tesla Daily

Jim Cramer: Tesla Stock is a Huge Buy

Tesla stock on Monday had its best day in more than two weeks, finishing up 4.4% and outpacing all other stocks in the Nasdaq 100. In early trading, Jim Cramer commented on Tesla stock in an interview by Jeff Marks from TheStreet Live. After sharing his thoughts on Virgin Galactic...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching as Earnings Season Kicks Off

As markets traded mixed in early intraday trading ahead of earnings from the major banks, Jim Cramer had a “wake up call” for investors. “If futures look down [in premarket trading], get out your shopping list,” Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks, adding, “That ferocious rally we had Friday I think I had legs.”
IndustryStreet.Com

Jim Cramer on Virgin Galactic, Disney, Tesla, Earnings Season

Markets opened mixed to kick off a fresh week of trading with the Dow down 82.78 points, the Nasdaq up 42.03 points and the S&P 500 trading close to flat. Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and the impact of vaccinations heading into earnings season.
StocksStreet.Com

The Overall Market Is Not Nearly as Strong as the S&P 500

The S&P 500 hit another all-time high on Monday, but trading was lackluster and rotational action is presenting some challenges. Breadth was negative to start the day but strengthened steadily and finished at around 4,500 gainers to 3,400 decliners. Banks were leaders as market participants anticipate positive reports from Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy