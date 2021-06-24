IIROC Trading Halt - FFN

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reporting. TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be temporarily suspended ('halt trading') from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2021. This request has been granted, and accordingly the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended from the Official List and will halt trading on the London Stock Exchange from such time until such time as the financial results are published.