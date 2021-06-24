Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

North America Cell Therapy Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Collaborative Efforts To Promote Cell Therapy & Developments In Cell Therapy Against COVID-19

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Therapy Type, Product, Technology, Application, and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America cell therapy market is projected to reach US$ 5,740.14 million by 2027 from US$ 3,262.56 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.Based on therapy type, the North America cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic, and autologous. The allogeneic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The growth of segment is expected due to increasing focus on the development of regenerative therapies by increasingly emphasizing innovations and manufacturing. In addition, the availability of substantial number of approved products for clinical use is likely to continue the growth of segment during the forecast period.

However, the autologous segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The North America cell therapy market is expected to grow owing to factors such as growing collaborative efforts to promote cell therapy, and developments in cell therapy against COVID-19. However, stringent regulations is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.Vericel Corporation; MEDIPOST; NuVasive, Inc; Mesoblast Limited; Smith & Nephew; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc, and Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the North America cell therapy market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Cell Therapy Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Cell Therapy - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. North America Cell Therapy Market - Industry Dynamics5.1 Key Drivers5.1.1 Growing Collaborative Efforts to Promote Cell Therapy5.1.2 Developments in Cell Therapy Against COVID-195.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Regulations5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Focus on Cell Therapy to Treat Diabetes5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Shift Toward Automated Cell Therapy Manufacturing5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Cell Therapy Market - Regional Analysis6.1 North America Cell Therapy Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Cell Therapy Market Analysis - By Therapy Type7.1 Overview7.2 Cell Therapy Market Revenue Share, by Therapy Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Therapy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)7.3 Allogeneic7.4 Autologous 8. Cell Therapy Market - By Product8.1 Overview8.2 Cell Therapy Market, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.3 Consumables8.4 Equipment8.5 Systems and Software 9. Cell Therapy Market - By Technology9.1 Overview9.2 Cell Therapy Market, by Technology, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Technology - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.3 Viral Vector Technology9.4 Genome Editing Technology9.5 Somatic Cell Technology9.6 Cell Immortalization Technology9.7 Cell Plasticity Technology9.8 Three-Dimensional Technology 10. Cell Therapy Market - By Application10.1 Overview10.2 Cell Therapy Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)10.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.3 Oncology10.4 Cardiovascular10.5 Orthopedic10.6 Wound Management 11. Cell Therapy Market - By End User11.1 Overview11.2 Cell Therapy Market, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)11.2.1 North America Cell Therapy Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)11.3 Hospitals11.4 Research Institutes 12. Cell Therapy Market- Regional Analysis12.1 North America: Cell Therapy Market 13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Cell Therapy Market13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 14. Cell therapy Market-Key Company Profiles

  • Vericel Corporation
  • MEDIPOST
  • NuVasive, Inc
  • Mesoblast Limited
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc
  • Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6us86o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-cell-therapy-markets-2021-2027---growing-collaborative-efforts-to-promote-cell-therapy--developments-in-cell-therapy-against-covid-19-301319596.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
813
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Cell Therapy#Cell Research#Key Market#Country#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Vericel Corporation#Nuvasive Inc#Mesoblast Limited#Therapy Type Revenue#Product#Technology Revenue#Application Revenue#End User Revenue#Medipost Nuvasive#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Global Wireless Health And Fitness Devices Markets, 2021-2027: COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption / Role Of AI In Wearables Gets Bigger / Hospitals Wake Up To The Benefits

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 280 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In The Pharmaceuticals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell culture protein surface coating market is expected to grow by USD 433.78 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the cell culture protein surface coating market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Health Care Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cataract surgery devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour....
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Alcoholic Beverage Wholesale Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified a decline in commercial property prices as a major trend for the alcoholic beverage wholesale industry. There has been a decline in commercial property prices worldwide due to economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. This will benefit wholesalers as rent and property prices are major expenses. Therefore, the operating expenses for these businesses will decline significantly. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on alcoholic beverage wholesalers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

COVID-19 Demand Surge To Have Strong Impact On Drugs And Druggists' Sundries Wholesalers | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified increased demand from COVID-19 as a major trend for the drugs and druggists' sundries wholesale industry. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a surge in the demand for pharmaceuticals, fueled by changing prescription patterns and OTC product demand. Pharmacies have increased their purchases from wholesalers in order to stockpile drugs as a countermeasure to potential supply chain disruptions. This increase in medicine purchases from pharmacies, hospitals, and patients has positively impacted drug wholesalers. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on drugs and druggists' sundries wholesalers around the world.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Stem Cell Therapy Company Amniotics Raises SEK 60 Million Before Deduction Of Transaction Costs, In First North IPO To Advance Lead Candidate PulmoStem™ Into Clinic

LUND, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amniotics AB (publ) ("Amniotics" or the "Company"), a stem cell therapy company has raised SEK60 million through its recent listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The offering was fully subscribed and attracted widespread interest from Swedish investment companies and family offices as well as the general public in Sweden, Norway and Finland. The funds will now be deployed to advance the company's preclinical portfolio of cell therapy candidates based on mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) from amniotic fluid. Lead candidate PulmoStem ™, a first-in-class treatment for pulmonary disease is scheduled to enter the clinic in Q2, 2022. In addition, Amniotics will expand its stem cell GMP manufacturing services to research and industry.
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Phage Therapy Market is Going to Boom with Locus Biosciences, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Micreos

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Phage Therapy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Phage Therapy Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Phage Therapy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Report 2021-2030: Growing Investments And Manufacturing Facility Expansion & Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies And Drug Development

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy market Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell and gene therapy market reached a value of nearly $4,390.3 million in 2020, having increased at a...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Vaccine, Insulin and Stem Cell Market 2021– Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027 By (COVID-19 Impact)

“A SWOT Analysis of Vaccine, Insulin and Stem Cell, Professional Survey Report Including Top Most Global Players Analysis with CAGR and Stock Market Up and Down.”. The global “Vaccine, Insulin and Stem Cell Market” report offers a planned observation of analyzed data associated to Vaccine, Insulin and Stem Cell market. The Vaccine, Insulin and Stem Cell market report offers multiple opportunities to various industries, vendors, associations, and organizations offering items and administrations Geron Corporation., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Aduro biotech, Biocon Ltd., Glaxo SmithKline PLC, Athersys, Ypsomed AG, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & CO., Fate Therapeutics Inc., INC. by providing a huge platform for their overall expansion by competing among themselves and supplying reliable services to the consumers.
Cancerajmc.com

Preclinical Research Sets the Stage for Potential of CAR-NK Cell Therapy in Hematologic Malignancies

However, researchers also noted that similar to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, CAR-NK cell treatment comes with its own set of challenges. As the scientific community continues to determine ways to improve the efficacy and safety of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, some research has looked at the potential of engineering a different type of cell to try and fight cancer: natural killer (NK) cells. In a recent review, researchers looked at the available data on the treatment approach across hematologic malignancies.
Scienceonclive.com

Dr. Sperling on Managing CAR T-Cell Therapy–Related Toxicities in Multiple Myeloma

Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, discusses managing CAR T-cell therapy–related toxicities in multiple myeloma. Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, a physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses managing CAR T-cell therapy–related toxicities in multiple myeloma. Managing cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity is...
MarketsSentinel

Behavioral Therapy Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2027

The research report published by RMoz on the Behavioral Therapy market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2019 – 2027. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Behavioral Therapy market span several pages. It offers a comprehensive analysis of various business aspects such as Covid-19 impact analysis impacts, global market trends, recent technological advancements, market shares, size, and new innovations. Furthermore, this analytical data has been compiled through data exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research. Moreover, an expert team of researchers throws light on various static as well as dynamic aspects of the global Behavioral Therapy market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cell Therapy Instruments Market is expected to reach US$ 32,477.15 Mn CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027

According to our new market research study on "Cell Therapy Instruments Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Cell Type, Process, and End User" the market is expected to reach US$ 32,477.15 million by 2027 from US$ 12,340.03 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key driving growth factors for the market include increasing developments in cell therapy manufacturing and rising number of approvals for cell-based therapies; whereas, high cost of cell therapy production and cell therapy are expected to hinder market growth.
Healthaithority.com

Inceptor Bio Launches Next-Generation CAR-T, CAR-M, And NK/NKT Platform Focused On Advancing Cell And Gene Therapies To Cure Difficult-To-Treat Cancers

— Inceptor Bio announced that it had raised $26 million in its seed round. Inceptor Bio, a Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based cell and gene therapy biotech, announced that it is developing multiple next-generation cell and gene therapy platforms to cure difficult-to-treat cancers. Inceptor Bio will create a portfolio of companies focused on specific platform technologies, supported by its Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) and other shared infrastructure.
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Beyond CAR-T: New Frontiers in Living Cell Therapies

Our cells have abilities that go far beyond the fastest, smartest computer. They generate mechanical forces to propel themselves around the body and sense their local surroundings through a myriad of channels, constantly recalibrating their actions. The idea of using cells as medicine emerged with bone marrow transplants, and then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy