Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

New Data: MDLIVE Reports Virtual Primary Care Closes Critical Gaps In Care Among Disengaged Patients, Chronic Disease Sufferers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled by a surge in consumer demand for telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, MDLIVE released new data today revealing that virtual primary care services - annual wellness exams and other routine visits with primary care doctors via telehealth - are gaining substantial traction in the United States. The use of telehealth for primary care, not just acute or emergent needs, is filling a critical need and actively addressing one of the health care industry's thorniest challenges amidst the pandemic: reconnecting people with primary care services that can help identify and prevent common, chronic and costly health conditions. This data was presented today at the annual Association of Health Insurance Providers (AHIP) 2021 Institute & Expo.

Seventy percent of preventive care patients in MDLIVE's virtual primary care (VPC) program had no primary care visit in the previous 24 months, and fewer than 25% of those patients reported having a primary care provider, according to the MDLIVE study. Among the 15 million covered members in its VPC program, 68% of patients who did preventive care visits have at least one chronic disease.

"Closing gaps in primary, preventive care is a cornerstone strategy in supporting patients, improving outcomes and reducing costs," said Dr. Cynthia Zelis, chief medical officer, MDLIVE. "This data indicates that there is tremendous and very tangible enthusiasm for virtual primary care as a critical component of whole person health."

Annual wellness visits and preventive care have been shown to reduce overall costs and improve outcomes. i However, as many as one in three (35%) adults under 50 ii does not have a primary care provider, and it's estimated that 150 million adults skip or forgo an annual check-up . iii

A myriad of social determinants create barriers to preventative care, leading to poor outcomes. Patients with unmet transportation needs are more than 2.5 times as likely to report multiple ER visits over a 12-month period. iv Studies have revealed logistical barriers such as having to take time off from work v as well as negative emotions tied to visiting a doctor's office. vi

More broadly, the U.S. is facing thinning ranks of primary care providers, with an estimated shortage of as many as 55,000 primary care physicians by 2033. vii Patients are also challenged by limited provider office hours and availability. viii

According to MDLIVE's data, 38% of virtual primary care visits happened outside of normal office hours, with 25% taking place weekday evenings and 13% occurring on weekends. Its VPC program also addresses dissatisfaction in traditional care that can contribute to non-adherence or disengagement from preventive care: the VPC program achieved an 88% satisfaction rate among patients who participated in the program, and a 93% satisfaction rate among VPC providers.

"Many of the persistent barriers to preventive care have little to do with the care itself and have far more to do with issues of convenience, cost and coverage," said Mindy Heintskill, chief growth officer, MDLIVE. "The virtual primary care service is built to fit more efficiently into people's lives by providing convenient access and minimal wait times, and enabling labs to be completed before the primary care visit; thereby eliminating the need for follow up for many patients. We've designed the entire patient experience to deliver high-quality, convenient access to primary care to help people live healthier lives."

In January 2020, MDLIVE was the first national telehealth provider to make virtual primary care widely available through health plan partners. The service was built to enable patients to develop ongoing relationships with virtual primary care providers who can order labs, conduct annual wellness screenings, and provide follow-up care, including chronic condition management and specialist referrals. In the near future, MDLIVE primary care providers will be able to help patients better manage their conditions through remote patient monitoring. The platform also provides patients who already have PCPs with access to interim primary care when their doctor isn't available, or an office visit isn't convenient for them. Current parent company Cigna became the first MDLIVE partner to offer virtual care for preventive checkups, beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE, an Evernorth company, is a leading provider of virtual health care services in the U.S. with more than 60 million members nationwide. We work with our health plan, health system, and self-insured employer partners to give patients convenient and affordable access to the highest quality medical and behavioral health care, 24/7, from the comfort and safety of their homes. With a vision and passion for changing health care for the better, we are working to improve the patient experience, close the patient-provider accessibility gap, and bring providers opportunities to augment the services they currently offer. To learn more about MDLIVE, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text "Sophie" to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

i https://www.ajmc.com/view/medicare-annual-wellness-visit-association-with-healthcare-quality-and-costs ii https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.27.1.151 iii https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.27.1.151 iv https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare-systems-and-services/our-insights/insights-from-the-mckinsey-2019-consumer-social-determinants-of-health-survey?reload v https://www.annfammed.org/content/2/6/541.full vi https://www.annfammed.org/content/2/6/541.full vii https://www.aamc.org/system/files/2020-06/stratcomm-aamc-physician-workforce-projections-june-2020.pdf viii https://www.healthypeople.gov/2020/topics-objectives/topic/social-determinants-health/interventions-resources/access-to-primary#22

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-mdlive-reports-virtual-primary-care-closes-critical-gaps-in-care-among-disengaged-patients-chronic-disease-sufferers-301319761.html

SOURCE MDLIVE, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
811
Followers
30K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdlive#Preventive Care#Medicare#Health Care#Disease#Ahip#Institute Expo#Vpc#Cigna#Evernorth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesajmc.com

Reports Highlight Strengthening Primary Care After the Pandemic

Linda Schwimmer, JD, president and CEO of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, discusses 2 reports on strengthening primary care after the COVID-19 pandemic: one from her own organization and the other from the National Academy of Medicine. The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the shortcomings of the...
Michigan Statehealthleadersmedia.com

MSU Health Care, Everside Health Affiliate for Lower-cost Virtual Primary Care

The partners say their collaboration addresses Michigan employers' concerns about rising healthcare costs and barriers to care quality. — Everside Health and Michigan State University Health Care have created a partnership to provide employer-sponsored plans with access to direct and virtual primary care across the state. Under the model, employers...
Health ServicesTechCrunch

Healthcare data sharing: How to improve patient care in the future

Among the many reasons why healthcare data isn’t more digitally accessible is a very simple one: fear that it will be misused. Patients are scared their data will be used against them. This could happen in a number of ways, the most obvious being the threat that insurance companies will use health data to deny people coverage or that employers will use the data to exclude people when making hiring decisions. That’s why the rules and regulations surrounding health data privacy are so stringent.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Importance of Primary Care

SCL Health has provided hospital care through St. Mary’s Medical Center and a wide range of specialty care services on the Western Slope for 125 years. What you may not know, is that we have recently expanded primary care services to our vast network of integrated care in the region.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Direct Primary Care Model Needs More Support

The Direct Primary Care model is about more than reimbursement. It’s a sign of physicians' inclination to step out of the woods and educate their patients to do the same. That is the most important and valuable aspect of this model.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Hospital Automation: How Connectivity is Redefining Health Care Administration & Patient Care

This engaging discussion with hospital automation experts, Jennifer Jackson, Director of Interoperability and Strategic Initiatives and Wes Madden, Vice President, Hospital Automation at Masimo, delves into the mechanics of hospital automation, including key points relevant to vendor-neutral interoperability, connectivity, telehealth, remote monitoring and illuminating how critical patient data generated at the besides can be transformed into actionable information for both the clinical care team, as well as hospital administration. Helping care teams improve accuracy of patient assessment, conserve human and hospital resources, improve workflows, and expedite a patient’s recovery from the comfort of their own home.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Virtual Care Visits Improve Patient Satisfaction, Engagement Levels

- Patient satisfaction levels can help payers and providers view telehealth as a reliable option for healthcare delivery. And in a recent Cleveland Clinic study, researchers found that patients are just as satisfied with virtual visits as they are with in-person care visits. The survey was distributed to 426 patients...
HealthDOT med

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Hospital Automation: Enhancing Patient Care and Hospital Efficiency

Take a deep dive with Rick Gannotta, SVP, Chief Healthcare Administrative Officer at Masimo, into the administrative benefits of Hospital Automation—from its impact on healthcare delivery and efficiency to its ability to transform models of care in ways that benefit both the patient and the clinician. Explore the limitations of...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Why Even the Healthy Need a Primary Care Doctor

Last Updated: July 11, 2021. SUNDAY, July 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A primary care doctor isn't only for when you're sick. Even folks who are generally healthy need a doctor who can help them stay that way. "Everybody should have one," said Dr. Vera Guertler of Penn State Health...
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

The unfair blame on primary care physicians

When plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Pearl published his Los Angeles Times op-ed, “How Doctor Culture Sinks U.S. Healthcare,” a polemic essay critical of primary care physicians like me, he set off a firestorm. While he made some valid points, Dr. Pearl also blamed many of the preventative health failures in the U.S. squarely on the shoulders of primary care physicians without acknowledging that our health care system and our American way of life have created and exacerbated many of these exact problems. My physician colleagues and I try to steer our patients toward health, but too often we are left feeling like Sysiphus. Getting blamed for the U.S. health care mess, as Dr. Pearl does in the article, does not help Americans nor does it do primary care doctors justice.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Nurses' Perceptions of Telemedicine Adoptionin the Intensive Care Unit

Roberta Kaplow, PhD, APRN-CCNS, AOCNS, CCRN; Mary Zellinger, MN, RN, ANP-BC, CCRN-CSC, CCNS. Background: With telemedicine technology, off-site expert clinicians can consult in real time with bedside nurses and providers. The success of telemedicine may depend on its acceptance by bedside nurses and providers. Objectives: To compare nurses' perceptions of...
Health ServicesMedCity News

Using advanced analytics to look at the ‘whole person’ for better value-based care delivery

The transition from a fee-for-service healthcare model to value-based care (VBC) in the U.S. has continued to gain momentum in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s because providers operating on a fee-for-service basis saw revenue fall sharply through much of last year as elective procedures were cancelled and many patients delayed primary care, even for chronic conditions. Quite simply, under the traditional healthcare payment model, no service equals no pay.
Land O' Lakes, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Gateway Wellness & Rehab Accepting New Medicare Patients For Primary Care

There’s good news for seniors in the Land O’ Lakes area looking for a primary care practitioner who accepts new patients with Medicare coverage. Erica Williams, a nurse practitioner who is board certified in primary care, has joined the medical team at Gateway Wellness & Rehab, at its Wisteria Plaza office on U.S. 41, just south of the Wilderness Lakes subdivision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy