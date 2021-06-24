Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analog Devices Completes Allocation Of Semiconductor Industry's First Green Bond

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today published its 2020 Green Bond Report, which provides an update on the full allocation of the proceeds from its inaugural green bond offering, which closed on April 8, 2020. ADI allocated nearly $400 million to the development of eco-efficient products for its customers and green buildings and renewable energy for its operations.

"At ADI, we are putting our great engineering minds and resources behind tackling some of society's greatest threats, especially climate change. In support of this, ADI completed the semiconductor industry's first green bond offering last year and invested the nearly $400 million in proceeds in transformational, energy-efficient technologies and greener buildings at our corporate campus," said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices. "While our work is far from done, the progress we have made is representative of the immense impact we can have on the world around us. We will continue to act urgently and identify new, innovative ways to help mitigate climate change and environmental destruction, and their effect on communities globally."

As of May 1, 2021, net proceeds of $394.6 million from the green bond offering have been allocated over several projects, including:

  • $288 million to develop eco-efficient technologies across 4G and 5G communications, data centers, green vehicles and battery management systems;
  • $102 million to green buildings, helping to construct over 225,000 square feet of green building space in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the corporate headquarters; and
  • $5 million to renewable energy, including over 3,100 solar panels generating about 1.5 million kWh of electricity per year.

The project categories for the green bond offering were designed to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, ADI's green bond framework was reviewed by Sustainalytics to ensure that it aligns with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2018.

More information on ADI's sustainability initiatives can be found in ADI's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report published earlier this year.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit: http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005089/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
808
Followers
30K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Renewable Energy#Green Buildings#First Green Bond#Analog Devices#Green Bond Report#Sustainalytics#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ("ChargePoint" or the "Company") (CHPT) , a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today that certain selling stockholders intend to offer 12,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of the Company's common stock.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bambu Acquires Investment Management Technology Provider Tradesocio To Accelerate Global Growth

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tradesocio, a WealthTech company with 65 employees, specialising in investment management and trading technologies with offices in Singapore, India, and Dubai. This acquisition significantly strengthens the combined business' competitiveness globally. Bambu will have a presence in all major financial hubs and expanded digital wealth capabilities covering stock trading and cryptocurrencies.
Energy Industryngtnews.com

CMD Rebrands Product Line to CMD Alternative Energy Solutions

CMD CNG Energy Solutions has changed its name and branding to CMD Alternative Energy Solutions, to better represent its expanding product portfolio and expertise in the alternative/clean energy markets and to communicate that the company’s capabilities extend into other forms of sustainable fueling equipment and solutions. CMD says its technical...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Facial Product Companies | View Company Insights For 100 Facial Product Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the facial product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of facial products (such as facial cleansers, face masks, facial implants, etc.).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Level Sensors And Switches Market Analysis Featuring ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., And Emerson Electric Co. | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The level sensors and switches market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the level sensors and switches market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Cut by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessatlantanews.net

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market worth $24.9 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (RF, Power, Opto), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Consumer and Enterprises, Automotive, Telecommunications), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 to 2026. The global GaN semiconductor device market will grow to USD 24.9 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 19.4 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 to 2026. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include the wide gap property of GaN material facilitating innovative applications, success of GaN in RF power electronics, and the increasing adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for defense and aerospace applications.
ScienceEurekAlert

Ultrathin semiconductors electrically connected to superconductors for the first time

For the first time, University of Basel researchers have equipped an ultrathin semiconductor with superconducting contacts. These extremely thin materials with novel electronic and optical properties could pave the way for previously unimagined applications. Combined with superconductors, they are expected to give rise to new quantum phenomena and find use in quantum technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. And Renesas Will Collaborate On Complete Power Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. and Renesas have agreed to work together in order to provide more efficient and complete power solutions to their customers. MaxPower's novel power semiconductor products will be combined with Renesas' broad product offerings to streamline the design process and provide a competitive edge and optimized performance for existing and future customers.
White Plains, NYPosted by
TheStreet

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion Of Second-Step Conversion And Subscription Offering

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: NECB), announced today that it has completed its "second-step" conversion pursuant to which NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC has converted to the stock holding company form of organization. The Company, the new stock holding company for NorthEast Community Bank (the "Bank"), sold 9,784,077 shares of common stock at $10.00 per share, for gross offering proceeds of $97.8 million in its subscription offering.
Redwood City, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. ("Coherus" or the "Company", Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective July 6, 2021, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 221,500 shares of the common stock of the Company to newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $13.63, the closing trading price on the grant date. A newly hired Vice President was granted options for 45,000 shares; fourteen additional non-officer employees were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 176,500 shares.
Industrybostonnews.net

Energy Efficient Devices Market Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2028

The global energy efficient devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,771.70 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to reduce carbon footprint and steady shift towards utilization of renewable energy resources. Increasing oil prices, fuel shortages, and growing national competition for global energy supplies are other key factors driving demand for energy efficient devices. Increasing adoption of home energy management systems and smart meters in residential and commercial buildings is also boosting growth of the energy efficient devices market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Quantexa Redefines Data And Analytics To Lead Contextual Decision Intelligence Category With $153M Series D Funding

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today announced it has raised $153M in Series D funding from Warburg Pincus and a growing group of blue-chip investors. This latest fundraise follows an impressive year of 108% growth for Quantexa during 2020/21, boosted by significant growth from new clients across geographies and industries.
Energy Industryllnl.gov

DOE funds 13 new High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation projects

The Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards of $3.7 million for 13 new High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) projects, including a collaboration involving Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) targeted at improving CO2 conversion. DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) – an office within DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - FREQ

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the District of Massachusetts on behalf of purchasers of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report common stock between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The case is captioned Evans v. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-10933, and is assigned to Judge William G. Young. The Frequency Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Frequency Therapeutics and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, captioned Hingston v. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-11040, is also pending in the District of Massachusetts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy