SALISBURY, Md. – As businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, owners of newer small businesses that sprouted from quarantine, got a chance to showcase what they’ve been working on. On Saturday, an ‘Independent Retailer Pop Up Shop Event’ was held where small businesses, especially ones that came about during COVID, could come and network. “I’m just excited that it brought the creativity out in people because I’m now able to network and be surrounded by people that are just like me,” says event organizer and owner of Blacklash Brand, Quintaya Forchion.