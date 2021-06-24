Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

News Photographers Association Of Canada Calls For Action After Charter Of Rights And Freedoms Violated In Ontario

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) strongly condemns the actions of the Toronto Police Department after members of the working press corps were prevented from entering a public park and one photojournalist was arrested as members of the media attempted to cover an unfolding news situation on public property.

"The actions by members of the Toronto Police Department to prevent members of the working media from having their constitutionally guaranteed right to report freely is unacceptable," said NPAC president Diana Martin. "Such actions by police impinge the media's rights to do their jobs, and ultimately interferes with their right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press. This situation is particularly egregious given the journalists were covering breaking news happening in a public area."

On June 22 nd, Ian Willms, an internationally recognized photojournalist, was arrested and his photography equipment confiscated as he attempted to cover the removal of homeless encampments by Toronto Police Department members at Trinity Bellwoods Park. Eye-witness accounts and video footage show officers detained Willms despite his clearly identifying himself as a photojournalist and displaying his National Press Photographers Association credentials.

"I think this speaks to a climate of fear that the police have us under as journalists," Willms said. "There's no actual legal footing for them to follow through with convicting you."

Five other journalists at the scene allege police blocked their access to the fenced area and one photojournalist alleges there was physical contact.

" Canada is a democratic country, but we are seeing more and more instances of police preventing members of the working press from doing their duty to report the news to Canadians," said Martin. "Our organization calls for action in what amounts to the erosion of our democracy."

NPAC formally requests the Toronto Police Service issue an apology and details on how similar incidents can be avoided in the future through the training and education of officers.

About NPAC:

NPAC celebrates and champions quality and ethical photography in journalism. Through a variety of efforts, the association challenges its members to better themselves and to continually raise the bar of industry standards.

This national organization includes over 300 professional press and documentary photographers, photo editors and photojournalism students from across Canada.

SOURCE News Photographers Association of Canada

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
808
Followers
30K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of The Press#Cnw#The Working Press Corps#Trinity Bellwoods Park#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
AmericasPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Don’t be deceived, Canada is awful

Though comparisons to George Orwell’s work have come to border on platitude, they are apt in the case of Canada. Illiberalism has spread through its great northern expanses, perhaps ironically, via fiat from its duly elected (often liberal) governments. The decline of liberty in the great white north ought to serve as a warning to people in the United States of what is to come should we fail to quell the flames of progressivism within our borders.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of unmarked graves found at residential schools in Canada; Rally held at Niagara Square calling for action

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday, to focus on a growing issue north of the border. The rally held at Niagara Square called for action after two gruesome discoveries in the last few weeks - hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools in western Canada. These were schools where tens of thousands of indigenous children were taken from their families and brought to religious schools where they were abused and forced to assimilate.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

A Call For Freedom In Cuba

This week, Bret sits down with Wall Street Journal Columnist Bill McGurn, Democratic Strategist and Syndicated Talk Show Host Leslie Marshall and Co-Founder of The Dispatch and Host of The Remnant Podcast Jonah Goldberg to discuss the growing concerns surrounding the Taliban’s advances in Afghanistan. Later, the panel discusses the...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Immigrationdocwirenews.com

Associations of health services utilization by prescription drug coverage and immigration category in Ontario, Canada

Health Policy. 2021 Jun 18:S0168-8510(21)00164-0. doi: 10.1016/j.healthpol.2021.06.007. Online ahead of print. Canada is the only high-income country with a universal healthcare system that does not provide prescription drug coverage for all its residents. This study examines whether Canadians’ prescription drug coverage status is associated with their health services use and how this association differs by gender across non-migrants and three categories of migrants: economic immigrants, family-class immigrants, and refugees. Very few studies have examined differences across these migrant groups, and there is a need to do so as they experience varying health disparities. This study contributes to the prescription drug coverage, migration and health literature by employing an intersectional lens to analyze a sample of Ontario working-aged residents (n=39,792) generated from linking the Canadian Community Health Survey (2005, 2008, 2013, 2014) and Longitudinal Immigrant Database. Predicted probabilities and average marginal effects from multivariable logistic regression models were generated, and interaction effects between prescription drug coverage and immigrant status were examined. The study reveals important differences in the use of health services across prescription drug coverage groups by immigration status. As the general debate about universal pharmacare in Canada is ongoing, this study reveals that drug insurance is positively associated with health services use of most migrants and non-migrants, however, some immigrant women may still experience barriers to access general practitioner services. If pharmacare is introduced, ongoing evaluation is needed to ensure that its implementation produces equitable outcomes for all.
Politicshoustonianonline.com

Jovnell Moyes: Dmitry Heard, Haiti’s presidential defense chief, traveled to Colombia and other countries several times before the assassination. The world

View: What does the alleged mastermind of the assassination of the Haitian president know about the prisoner?. “We learned of the commissioner through the Interpol task force in Colombia Dmitry Heard, Head of the Public Security Division of the National Palace HaitiHas used Colombia as a mode of transport for Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. “Colombian Director General of Police George Louis Vargas told a news conference.
San Antonio, TXaustinnews.net

Protests inCuba over lack of freedom, economy

Havana [Cuba], July 12 (ANI): In a rare protest, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in various parts of the country on Sunday against lack of freedom and worsening economic conditions. In the city of San Antonio de los Banos, just outside Havana province, hundreds of people defied a...
Public SafetyPosted by
Primetimer

Fox News agrees to pay New York City $1 million for a "willful and wanton" pattern violating the NYC Human Rights Law

The cable news network agreed to pay the civil penalty over allegations of a toxic workplace culture and sexual harassment. "The settlement agreement, reached last week with the human rights commission, contains the largest-ever financial penalty assessed in the agency’s six-decade history, and also requires Fox News to remove mandatory confidential arbitration clauses from the contracts of on-air talent along with other employees and contributors for a period of four years when they file legal claims under the city’s human-rights law outside of the company’s internal process," reports The Daily Beast's Lloyd Grove. The settlement “also demands immediate changes to policies surrounding reporting sexual harassment, retaliation, training, and compliance with the NYC Human Rights Law." Among the policy changes required by the Commission, the network has agreed to provide all employees with a clear definition of “retaliation” and training for bystanders to intervene in incidents and to properly report any witnessed misconduct.
Photographypetapixel.com

Your Rights as a Photographer in the United States

Most people take pictures, post, and then never think about what happens to them. This is totally normal for people who take pictures to document memories, humblebrag on social media, and share pictures with their loved ones. Other photographers, particularly serious and/or professional ones, need to understand the consequences of...
Societycourierjournal.net

A Civil Rights Violation

It has been common knowledge for years that all major developing countries have possessed the ability to conduct germ warfare. The Wuhan crisis is no exception. Was a virus created in the lab and deliberately leaked into the local wet markets for experimentation on the people of Wuhan? This is totally consistent with China’s poor record on civil rights and its complete lack of concern for all of the Chinese people. The virus created in Wuhan is by no means a poor reflection on all Asians especially Asia-Americans. It is simply a reaffirmation of the Communist Chinese Government’s inhuman disdain for human life. They are the ones to blame.
Entertainmentpetapixel.com

Photo Agency Argues Photojournalists Do Not Have Copyright Protections

A Lisbon, Portugal-based photographer who worked for the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) is attempting to regain control of the copyrights for his images. To block him, AFP is stating no photojournalist deserves protection under copyright law, which could upset the entire industry. In a report from the Press Gazette,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy