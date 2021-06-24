Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

808 Renewable Energy Corporation Announces Receipt Of NHTSA Number

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

Bradenton, Florida, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has received its NHTSA (National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration Manufacturer Identification) number of " 20744 " under the name of SilverLight Electric Vehicle Inc. as of yesterday, this newly issued NHTSA number enables the company to issue VIN (Vehicle identification Number) to its electric reverse-trike products.

In addition, The Company is about to finalize its powertrain testing of the first two entry models - a convertible roadster model and a gull-wing fully enclosed cabin model. The powertrain system will deliver up to 45 KW (60 HP) of peak output, up to 150 miles per charge with its 15 Kwh and 20 Kwh lithium-ion battery packs. Further technical and performance information will be released in a later date.

"We are very excited to see this project moving quite rapidly, as we just received our WMI number earlier this month. We look forward to the opportunity to grow our electric vehicle division in addition to our gyrocopter aviation division. SilverLight's reverse-trike vehicles will soon become the only manufacturer of such sporty and fun to drive side-by-side configuration electric trike vehicles in the U.S. and we have been getting tons of inquiries from all over the world already "commented Peter Chen, Chief Financial Officer of 808.

Remy Breton, Vice President of Silverlight Electric Vehicles commented, "We are working on a new option of thermoforming body panels which it will reduce our production cost significantly and increase the production efficiency at the same time. We are very confident to have final retail MSRP price quite affordable to the general public when we start mass production soon."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words "hope," "anticipate," "may" and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. 

About SilverLight International Group:

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Investor Contact: David Chen, President(631) 397-1111

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
812
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Bradenton, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Industry
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Zephyrhills, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Energy#Nhtsa#The Company Rrb#Company#Nhtsa#Vin#Wmi#Silverlight Aviation#Llc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing Of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering of 12,272,730 units of the Company (the " Units"), at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$13,500,000 (the " Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share. In addition, the underwriter partially exercised its option to purchase an additional 920,454 Warrants.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
TheStreet

Sibannac Retains Auditor And Provides Corporate Update

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:. The Company has retained the firm, Farber Hass Hurley LLP, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct PCAOB required audits of its financial statements for the prior two years. Upon completion of the audits, the Company will file the required applications to return to fully reporting status with the SEC.
Industrybakingbusiness.com

PepsiCo reaches renewable energy target in Mexico

PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. announced it has achieved its goal of using 100% renewable energy across all operations in Mexico, its second largest market. The announcement comes less than a year after the company reached a similar milestone in the United States, its largest market. In achieving the goal...
MLSPosted by
TheStreet

YATCO Releases Substantial Q2 Growth Results For 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of YachtingTM, has been growing at a continuous and rapid rate digitally, which is reflecting in its lead generation for its professional clientele, as well as in social media and its consumer site, YATCO.com. YATCO has seen a significant jump in website traffic with over 43% growth in new visitors, a 48% growth in social media followers, and a 362% growth in social media interactions and engagement - all driving consumer traffic to its highly active website.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

EDF Renewables And Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation Of Toms River Solar Project

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) and the Renewable Power business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) today announced the commercial operation of the Toms River Solar Project, delivering 28.9 megawatts (MW) of clean renewable energy. The project, built on BASF Corporation's (BASF) property by EDFR in coordination with PVOne and Goldman Sachs, is New Jersey's largest solar project and the largest solar project built on a Superfund site in the U.S.
Energy Industryrubbernews.com

Bridgestone advances renewable energy at Japanese plants

TOKYO—Bridgestone Corp. has converted 100 percent of the electricity used at four tire plants in Japan to renewable energy sources, such as hydro, geothermal, solar and/or wind energy. The initiative affects factories in passenger/light truck tire factories in Hikone and Tosu and mining/construction tire plants in Shimonoseki and Kitakyushu, Bridgestone...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hawkwood Energy Announces Acquisition By WildFire Energy

DENVER and HOUSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkwood Energy LLC ("Hawkwood"), an independent exploration and production company, announced today that is has entered into definitive agreements to be acquired by WildFire Energy I LLC ("WildFire"), an independent energy platform company. The transaction attributes an enterprise valuation to Hawkwood of approximately $650 million. Following the transaction Hawkwood's existing shareholders will retain a ~50% equity interest in WildFire, alongside ~50% held by WildFire's management team and private equity sponsor Kayne Anderson.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Renewable Energy Market is Going to Boom | Alstom, ABB, Enel Green Power

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Renewable Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Renewable Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Renewable Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Renewable Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Agriculturefas.org

Countering Climate Change With Renewable Energy Technologies

Renewable energy technologies, such as advanced biofuels for transportation, are key for U.S. efforts to mitigate climate change. Climate change is bringing about rising temperatures, which have significant negative impacts on humans and the environment, and transitioning to renewable energy sources, such as biofuels, can help meet this challenge. One consequence of higher global temperatures is the increasing frequency of extreme weather events that cause massive amounts of harm and damage. As depicted in Figure 1, six of the 10 costliest extreme weather events in the U.S. have occurred in the last 10 years, amounting to over $411 billion in damages (in 2020 dollars and adjusted for inflation). The other four occurred between 2004 and 2008, and the costs of future extreme weather events are expected to keep climbing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GWG Holdings Announces Receipt Of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Potential Delisting

DALLAS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that it received a Staff Determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that the Company had not established compliance with Rule 5620(a), which requires that GWG hold an annual meeting of shareholders within 12 months of the company's fiscal year end, and Rule 5250(c)(1), because GWG has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Interview: Corporates’ climate commitments open doors for massive renewable energy deployment

Pv magazine: What are the different business models available for corporates purchasing renewable energy in Europe?. Hannah Hunt, Impact Director at RE-Source: RE-Source’s Introduction to Corporate Sourcing of Renewable Electricity in Europe introduces the different types of business models available to European companies. Corporates can adopt a variety of different approaches, both on-site and off-site, to procure renewables, depending on their unique needs, goals, and risk appetites.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks

The renewable energy industry is no longer a nascent industry driven by environmental concerns and subsidized by governments. It's a real force in energy that could disrupt a multi-trillion dollar market. As investors, we can't ignore renewable energy stocks and their impact on energy. Here are the three biggest reasons...
EconomyAutoweek.com

Porsche Tells Suppliers to Switch to Renewable Energy

Porsche wants some 1300 suppliers to switch to renewable energy in the manufacture of parts for its cars, or lose future contracts. Production of several Porsche models has achieved carbon-neutral status over the past few years. Porsche's battery cell suppliers have been using green energy in manufacturing since 2020. As...
Dekalb County, INEvening Star

We need to be smart about renewable energy

I was happy to see the article on the solar panels that were put on the Kruse building. How many acres does that cover and how many will it cover when they add the other 2/3 of the roof? Also, how many acres if we used the roof of the other buildings; like the Ford museum, Scott Ind. and Custer Grain. The remaining 55 acres could be left in production that way.
Energy Industryirei.com

Starwood Energy acquires 252MW renewable portfolio in the U.S.

Starwood Energy Group Global has acquired a 252-megawatt portfolio of operating renewable assets from Consolidated Edison Development Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The portfolio consists of Coram Wind, a 102-megawatt wind farm located in Tehachapi, Calif., and Crane Solar, a 150-megawatt solar project located in Crane, Texas, as well as an adjacent 25-megawatt battery development.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Envision: China's Renewable Energy Giant

Plans were announced this week for two new electric car battery plants in France and Britain involving Envision, the Shanghai-based company that has quietly built a global renewable energy empire. Envision's two billion euro ($2.4 billion) electric car battery plant in Douai, northern France, will supply French carmaker Renault, it...
Austin, TXPosted by
TheStreet

XBiotech Announces Receipt Of $75 Million From Sale Of Antibody

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech (XBIT) - Get Report announced today it received $75 million from funds escrowed as part of its December 2019 sale of bermekimab. The True Human™ antibody developed by the company to treat inflammatory disorders, including skin diseases, was sold in a uniquely structured Pharma deal that allowed XBiotech to continue to develop new anti-inflammatory antibodies against the same target. With the receipt of $75 million, XBiotech has now received a total of $750 million pursuant to the deal.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Renewable Energy Soars As Exxon, Shell Falter

As many know, Big Oil companies have suffered major losses as a result of the pandemic, as oil demand plummeted. Now, however, the prospects for the industry are looking more dismal than ever. As oil supermajors have faced increasing pressure to shift toward more sustainable business strategies, such pressure will certainly result in companies looking to renewables as the solution to this shift.

Comments / 0

Community Policy