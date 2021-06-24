Cancel
How To Tell The Difference Between Stress And Burnout

By Rachel Montañez
Stress comes and goes, it's not as challenging to manage, and we can typically pinpoint it to a situation or person. Individuals who are stressed out can still imagine feeling better once everything is under control. As a studier of burnout from the perspectives of a writer, researcher and coach, one of the first things you should know about burnout is that it can be extremely difficult to detect because it comes on subtly and progresses gradually. We don't become burned out after a couple of rough days, and unlike being stressed, burnout feels like there's no hope. It's when the old you has disappeared, and all you're left with is the physical and emotional residue of burnout and a shell of yourself.

