UVa to sound siren in test of emergency communication system

Daily Progress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you hear a siren in town Tuesday, don’t worry, it’s just proof that it’s working. The University of Virginia will test its emergency notification system between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, including its siren and public address systems, as well as text message, Twitter and internet feeds. “The test...

