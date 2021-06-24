Cancel
Digital English Language Learning Market In APAC In Education Services Industry|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the digital English language learning market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 5.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?On-premises is the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Berlitz Corp., British Council, EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, and Sanako Oy are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global business language. However, the high investments in digital learning infrastructure will hamper market growth.
  • How big is the China market?40% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berlitz Corp., British Council, EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, and Sanako Oy are some of the major market participants.

The Adoption of English as a global business language, rise in tourism, and digitization initiatives in APAC countries will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this digital English language learning market in APAC forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Non-academic Learners
  • Academic Learners
  • Deployment
  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based
  • Geography
  • China
  • India
  • Rest Of APAC

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70626

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital English language learning market in APAC report covers the following areas:

  • Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC Size
  • Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC Trends
  • Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC Industry Analysis

This study identifies the digitization initiatives in APAC countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC growth during the next few years.

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital English language learning market growth in APAC during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital English language learning market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital English language learning market in APAC across China, India, and Rest of APAC
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital English language learning market vendors in APAC

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in the US- The academic and corporate LMS market in the US is segmented by end-user (corporates, higher education institutions, and K-12 schools) and application (content management, student management, performance management, and others).

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US- The compliance training market size in higher education institutions in the US is segmented by type (academic staff and students) and delivery method (offline learning and online learning).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Non-academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Berlitz Corp.
  • British Council
  • EF Education First Ltd.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • inlingua International Ltd.
  • LearnCube
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Oxford University Press
  • Pearson Plc
  • Sanako Oy

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-english-language-learning-market-industry-in-apac-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-english-language-learning-market-in-apac-in-education-services-industrytechnavio-301319653.html

SOURCE Technavio

