Digital English Language Learning Market In APAC In Education Services Industry|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the digital English language learning market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 5.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market? On-premises is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17%.

Who are the top players in the market? Berlitz Corp., British Council, EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, and Sanako Oy are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges? The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global business language. However, the high investments in digital learning infrastructure will hamper market growth.

How big is the China market?40% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berlitz Corp., British Council, EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, and Sanako Oy are some of the major market participants.

The Adoption of English as a global business language, rise in tourism, and digitization initiatives in APAC countries will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this digital English language learning market in APAC forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC is segmented as below:

End-user

Non-academic Learners

Academic Learners

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Geography

China

India

Rest Of APAC

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital English language learning market in APAC report covers the following areas:

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC Size

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC Trends

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC Industry Analysis

This study identifies the digitization initiatives in APAC countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC growth during the next few years.

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital English language learning market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the digital English language learning market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital English language learning market in APAC across China, India, and Rest of APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital English language learning market vendors in APAC

