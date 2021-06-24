Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Andrew Kirsh Named A Commercial Real Estate Visionary

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that its Co-Founder Andrew T. Kirsh has been recognized in Commercial Real Estate Magazine as a '2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionary.' The inaugural issue honors noteworthy real estate professionals for their "successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, as well as their exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across Southern California," said the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing Team.

"Andrew's impact on commercial real estate extends beyond the law to also include the business of real estate," said Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar, who also chairs the firm's Corporate practice. "Andrew and his team regularly close deals throughout the country, many of which Andrew introduces the capital to the operator."

The publication says, "Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. His practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments,

syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures." The firm's real estate team successfully closed over $4 billion in transactional volume in 2020 despite COVID and is on pace to exceed that amount this year.

Chair of Sklar Kirsh LLP's Real Estate practice, and a member of its Management Committee, Kirsh is also an active member of the Los Angeles business community. He serves on The Jewish Federation's Real Estate Cabinet, is active within Brentwood Country Club, and is an involved Member of Young Presidents Organization, Malibu Chapter.

Kirsh was recently awarded Connect CRE's '2020 Lawyers in Real Estate Award' and Sklar Kirsh, LLP was selected this year as one of Los Angeles' "Most Admired Law Firms" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Also in 2020, Kirsh was chosen as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leader in Law" award in the real estate category. He is a frequent speaker at real estate industry conferences, including at IMN, Bisnow, Connect Los Angeles, Crittenden National Real Estate and Opus Connect.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sklar-kirsh-co-founding-partner-andrew-kirsh-named-a-commercial-real-estate-visionary-301319730.html

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
813
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosures#Bankruptcy#Co Founder#Covid#Sklar Kirsh Llp#Management Committee#The Jewish Federation#Real Estate Cabinet#Brentwood Country Club#Connect Cre S#Imn#Connect Los Angeles#Sklarkirsh Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Stacey Sakal Weiss Named Partner at Jamison & Co.

Founding members – Bill and Nancy Jamison – are delighted to announce the addition of Stacey Sakal Weiss to Jamison & Co. in the role of partner. Established in 2001, Jamison & Co. is affiliated with Keller Williams Peachtree Road and boasts a 20-year history of success as an Atlanta real estate group. The married couple at the helm of Jamison & Co. are lifetime members of the Multi-Million Dollar Club who also hold memberships in First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), Georgia Multiple Listing Service (GMLS), Atlanta Board of Realtors®, Georgia Association of Realtors®, and National Association of Realtors®. Relationship-driven, the Jamison’s feel bringing Weiss to their team is a strong reflection of Jamison & Co.’s high standards for excellent client service.
Real Estateirei.com

Last-mile logistics as commercial real estate’s newest growth engine

A fascination new report from K.C. Conway, chief economist at the CCIM Institute, provides a host of insights about last-mile logistics, how they are being executed to serve both consumers and businesses, the risks and rewards for investors, and how even hotels and restaurants are participating in this monumental shift. Conway joins the program to discuss his report. (07/2021)
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aspen Group, Inc. Appoints Matthew LaVay As Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("Aspen Group" or "AGI") (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced the appointment of Matthew LaVay to its executive management team as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021. Mr. LaVay most recently served as CFO of...
Real Estateroi-nj.com

WCRE cautiously optimistic about South Jersey commercial real estate

Commercial real estate brokerage WCRE reported in its analysis of the second quarter that the Southern New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania markets are cautiously entering the post-pandemic recovery. Although there are still lingering issues, commercial real estate appears to be rebounding along with the broader economy. So said Jason Wolf,...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

A Few Excerpts from a Local Commercial Real Estate Report: "Good news is construction activity has all but stopped"

Voit Real Estate Services released their Q2 reports on Commercial Real Estate (CRE) in SoCal. Here are a few excerpts from the Orange County Office report:. "The Orange County office market struggled again in 2Q. It had already been slowing before the pandemic hit, and by virtue of the higher employee density and multi-tenant configuration of office product, the office sector was hit harder by COVID than other sectors. Vacancy and availability both moved higher, and net absorption remained in negative territory. Average asking lease rates were relatively flat, but they alone do not tell the full story, as landlord concessions have risen sharply and are not reflected in market metrics. Office tenants are still trying to sort out how to fold their workforces back into the office, and that has delayed decision-making regarding relocations and renewals.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Trend Follower PGIM Gets on Bandwagon to Buy Montana Capital Partners

Montana Capital Partners AG (MCP) is a European-based private equity firm focused on attractive niches of the secondary market, as well as on high-quality asset management solutions. MCP acts as advisor to five secondary funds with total assets under management of more than €2.7 billion. Founded in 2011 by Dr. Christian Diller and Dr. Marco Wulff, MCP focuses on secondaries transactions in the small- and mid-cap markets.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Corcoran Perry & Co., Affiliate Of The Corcoran Group, Welcomes Denver's Live Urban Real Estate To Its Growing Operation

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Perry & Co., an affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, today announced it has welcomed Live Urban Real Estate to its growing operation throughout the greater Denver region. The announcement was made by Corcoran Perry & Co. owner & CEO Jon Larrance, and John Skrabec, President & Founder of Live Urban Real Estate. Corcoran Perry & Co.'s growth marks the fifth Corcoran affiliate to announce an expansion in the past six months.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Human Wealth™ Announces Design Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to make their trademarked approach to wealth planning accessible to more individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and business owners, Human Wealth™ is now offering licensing opportunities for Human Wealth™ Design Partners. By licensing the system and software, wealth advisors will be able to learn and practice Human Wealth™ planning in an effort to elevate their clientele's well-being. Additionally, the Design Partner Program was developed for professionals looking to play a significant role in the further advancement of Human Wealth's innovative planning method. Space in the program is limited. Beyond certifications, qualified licensing candidates need to be genuine and empathetic with an experienced career involving the management of material assets and financial planning systems. At the core, each Design Partner needs to have an authenticity that radiates, with a steadfast goal of serving others to create real, intentional impact in the lives of others. Interested wealth advisors and wealth management firms may inquire by sending over a resume and cover letter via email: David@HumanWealth.io. Learn more about Human Wealth™ HERE.
Phoenix, AZazbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 07-13-21

2. A partnership between Highgate and Rockpoint Group purchased the Scottsdale Plaza Resort at 7200 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, for $90.75M, from Scottsdale Plaza Resort LLC. 3. Tides Equities purchased Palm Valley, a 264-unit multifamily community in Goodyear, for $71.8M. CBRE’s Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

The Best Real Estate Stocks to Invest In For 2021

Now that the economy is slowly getting back on its feet, there could be some really lucrative opportunities in real estate investing. One of the best ways to invest and see your income grow is by going for REITs or Real Estate Investment trusts. These are publicly traded real estate companies that you can find on the public exchange.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Visual Edge, Inc. Announces Director Of Sales Operations

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the hiring of Christa Hurst for Director of Sales Operations with responsibility for the systems and processes for Visual Edge IT (VEIT) managed services that support ongoing sales and business success. Ms. Hurst will be accountable to...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth-based transportation solutions company acquired by founders, private equity firm

Fort Worth-based TRP Infrastructure Services, a 21-year-old leading provider of safety-critical and highly regulated roadway marking and traffic control solutions primarily to state and local government end-customers, has been acquired by Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners in partnership with the existing management team and founders. TRP’s core...
Real Estateirei.com

Salika Khizer joins Principal Global Investor as managing director

Principal Global Investors has hired Salika Khizer as managing director, real estate marketing, working closely with both the real estate portfolio management teams and generalist sales and consultant relations staff to raise capital for the firm’s U.S. and European private real estate and global property and infrastructure securities products. Before...
Elizabeth, ILGalena Gazette

Real estate

Steven and Janeen Moest to Walter Farms LLC, East Heer Road, Elizabeth, May 3, $1,710,000. Madelyn M. Tranel to Boyson Services and Property Management, 777 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
TheStreet

KKR Acquires Phoenix's The District At Scottsdale

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of The District at Scottsdale, a 332-unit Class A residential building. Constructed in 2019, The District in Scottsdale is located in the heart of Scottsdale's premier lifestyle hub, directly adjacent to the dining, shopping and entertainment options of Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons. RPM Living will continue to manage the property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy