SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Tarena International, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Tarena International, Inc. ("Tarena" or "the Company") (TEDU) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 23, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at brian@schallfirm.com .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tarena employees actively interfered with audits of the Company's financial statements for certain periods. The Company failed to maintain the accuracy of the revenue and expenses it reported. The Company engaged in transactions with related parties that were in some cases not properly disclosed. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tarena, investors suffered damages.

