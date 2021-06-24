Cancel
Smithers Receives C3PAO Candidate Status To Provide Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Security Assessment

AKRON, Ohio, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce that its information security service line has received Certified 3 rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) candidate status from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) CMMC-AB | Smithers Quality Assessments-C3PAO | Marketplace (cmmcab.org). C3PAO candidate status can only be granted to organizations meeting the initial requirements for certification, which includes license agreement, organizational background checks, 100% U.S. citizen business owned and association with an audit assessor. Final approval status as a C3PAO is received after successful completion of a CMMC Level 3 Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) assessment.

As part of Smithers Information Security Services, CMMC certification offerings is an important piece of the cybersecurity suite of services we'll provide to organizations. CMMC requirements, for maturity levels 1-5, are presently being incorporated into the various Department of Defense (DoD) contract requirements for all types of suppliers within the overall Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

"C3PAO candidate status represents an important milestone for Smithers information security services," states General Manager for Smithers Quality Assessments Division in North America, Aaron Troschinetz. "As we continue to grow in the overall cybersecurity market, Smithers is confident that everything from our back office operating platform to our assessor tools meet or exceed the appropriate CMMC level requirements. It is imperative that we 'walk the talk' when it comes to the integrity of these services. We are currently implementing all the necessary controls to enable Smithers to provide secure, accurate assessments, on time with high touch."

Troschinetz continues, "As we await our final approval status as a C3PAO, we continue to help organizations with our gap analysis type activities, which can be tailored to any number of different CMMC level requirements."

For more information about Smithers, please visit https://www.smithers.com/

About Smithers:Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smithers-receives-c3pao-candidate-status-to-provide-cybersecurity-maturity-model-certification-security-assessment-301319736.html

SOURCE Smithers

