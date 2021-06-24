Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Hoag's Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute Selected To Participate In Study Of Pioneering Surgical Epilepsy Treatment

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County residents who are suffering medication-resistant epilepsy can now access a pioneering, minimally invasive surgical procedure to relieve seizures. Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute (PFNI) at Hoag is one of only three sites in the western U.S. to offer the procedure, MRI-guided laser ablation, through a clinical trial.

For nearly 50 years, there were few options for patients who suffer from medication-resistant temporal lobe epilepsy. The most effective procedure was temporal lobectomy, a highly invasive surgery that involves removing a large section of the brain and can result in loss of vision, speech, memory and neurocognitive abilities.

The SLATE clinical trial will study the effectiveness of minimally invasive laser surgery using the Medtronic Visualase system. This approach uses an MRI-guided laser probe, approximately the width of a guitar string, to target and destroy the scar, tumor, or malformation that causes seizures. The procedure is revolutionizing the surgical treatment of epilepsy, previously a large and invasive surgery with numerous potential side effects, which may now be performed in a minimally invasive procedure requiring an overnight hospital stay.

"We are privileged to be on the forefront of offering minimally invasive, safer options for patients who wish to avoid large, open surgery," said Chief of Epilepsy Surgery and Hoag neurosurgeon Vik Mehta, M.D., who is the principal investigator of the trial. "In order to meet the needs of people with epilepsy, we need to modernize approaches that are more patient-friendly. This is one of the promising options to replace an invasive approach that had a lot of side effects, and we are excited by the data so far."

Hoag is the only site in the national study to employ Surgical Theater, which combines the use of virtual reality and augmented reality to "rehearse" surgery. This ensures the safest and most effective approach during the procedure.

Of the 14 patients that Hoag has treated with the Medtronic Visualase MRI-guided laser ablation system, 11 are completely seizure-free. One of these patients, Lisa Egli, suffered from temporal lobe seizures since childhood, but is now seizure-free for more than a year since undergoing laser ablation surgery with Dr. Mehta. She has been steadily reducing the amount of anti-seizure medication she takes under the direction of David Millett, M.D., Ph.D., Epilepsy Program Director at Hoag.

"At work, I stand up in front of people and present, and I was always paranoid about having seizures. I am not anymore," she said. "I feel like my memory has improved, as well. I've been surprised how much better the quality of my life is." Indeed, early data also suggest that laser ablation also drastically reduces the risk of side effects.

Nearly one million people who have epilepsy either don't respond to anti-seizure medication or find medication gradually becomes ineffective at controlling their seizures. For these patients, temporal lobectomy has proven effective, but it is so invasive that only a small fraction of patients elects to undergo the surgery. Hoag's multidisciplinary epilepsy program at the PFNI is using this new minimally invasive approach to open a new avenue of effective treatment to patients who have had limited options.

"Over time, people with medication-resistant epilepsy become progressively more disabled. They're not able to keep their jobs, or drive or maintain relationships," said Dr. Millett. "If we can cure them of their seizures, we can give them their life back."

The PFNI at Hoag has consistently ranked among the top one percent of hospitals in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery. The hospital has been designated a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) from the Surgical Review Corporation. And Hoag is accredited by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers as a level 4 epilepsy center, meaning it has the professional expertise and facilities to provide the highest level medical and surgical evaluation and treatment for patients with complex epilepsy.

The hospital's track record of excellence is one reason Hoag was chosen to participate in the study.

"Patients need a well-trained epileptologist to tease out what types of seizures they are having and what treatments they need," said Dr. Millett. "For some patients, surgery is the best option. Hoag was chosen to participate in this study because our expertise in identifying and treating epilepsy is among the most trusted in the nation."

Drs. Millett and Mehta said they hope the study will result in a sea change for patients whose epilepsy cannot be controlled by medication.

"The goal is to achieve high rates of seizure-freedom with minimal side effects, a very low risk profile and short hospital stay," Dr. Mehta said. "We are excited to be a part of this study and to pioneer an effective option for patients with seizure disorders."

For more information about the clinical trial, please contact clinicalresearch@hoag.org.

ABOUT PICKUP FAMILY NEUROSCIENCES INSTITUTE Compassionate Care, Clinical Excellence, Creative IntelligenceHoag and the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute were ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in Orange County and No. 27 nationally in Neurology & Neurosurgery, placing it in the top 1% of neuro-specialist programs across the U.S., and the only one in the top 30 without a formal university residency curriculum. Delivering a personalized, integrated approach using best-practice guidelines, the most advanced technology, and integration of medical specialists in the most appropriate facilities, the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute (PFNI) at Hoag provides world class care for patients with specific conditions of the brain and spine such as stroke, aneurysms and vascular malformations, brain tumors, epilepsy, movement disorders, memory and cognitive disorders, pain, minimally invasive spine surgery, multiple sclerosis, addiction medicine and sleep disorders, as well as the mind-body interface of mental health. Many of Hoag's PFNI programs have received high acclaim.The Hoag Stroke Program was the first in Orange County and the second in California to be named a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL Healthcare and was awarded the American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Performance Achievement for stroke care. And as one of the first centers in the U.S. to offer the most advanced radiosurgical treatment system available, Leksell Gamma Knife ® Perfexion™, the PFNI brain tumor program is the largest in Orange County and is also among the top volume programs in the western United States. Hoag has been recognized as a designated Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers. The PFNI's memory and cognitive disorders program is nationally recognized.

ABOUT HOAGHoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals - Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 - in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag has invested $261 million in programs and services to support the underserved community within the past five years, including areas like mental health, homelessness, transportation for seniors, education, and support for single mothers. Hoag is a designated Magnet ® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes five institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and two ambulatory surgical centers. In the 2020 - 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county's best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoags-pickup-family-neurosciences-institute-selected-to-participate-in-study-of-pioneering-surgical-epilepsy-treatment-301319741.html

SOURCE Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
813
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuro#Community Hospital#Brain Tumor#Mental Health#Pfni#Mri#Surgical Theater#Medtronic Visualase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Lima, OHLima News

Mercy Health affiliates with neuroscience institute

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center is now affiliated with the Arubah Neuroscience Institute, which offers advanced neuroenedovascular treatments, neuroscience critical care and minimally invasive interventional treatment for strokes, brain aneurysms and other vascular diseases. The medical center has updated its inpatient rehabilitation unit with an advanced harness system...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Windrose Recovery Announces The Addition Of Positive Sobriety Institute To Their Family Of Addiction Treatment Programs

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Recovery is pleased to announce that Positive Sobriety Institute is joining their family of privately owned addiction treatment programs in the Midwest. Positive Sobriety Institute (PSI) provides personalized, comprehensive addiction treatment for professionals and individuals in Chicago and throughout the country in a...
Economyaithority.com

Zeta Surgical Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Leading Boston-based Hospital, Partners with Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute

Zeta Surgical, a Y Combinator-backed surgical robotics company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The company also revealed plans to perform their first clinical study as part of a research partnership with Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute. The exclusive licensing deal...
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

UH Neurological Institute, CWRU seeks participants for Lewy body dementia study

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University are conducting a clinical research study to learn whether skin or tissue samples can be used to distinguish Lewy body dementia from other type of dementia and from non-dementia individuals. Lewy body dementia is comprised of Parkinson’s disease dementia and...
Sciencehealthitanalytics.com

Neurological Disease Study Leads to Precision Medicine Progress

By studying women on hormone therapy, researchers discovered those women were up to 58 percent less likely to develop neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. The reduction of risk varied by type, duration, and route of the hormone therapy. According to the study, women who underwent six or more years...
Cancerptproductsonline.com

Zebrafish Study Offers Parkinson’s Cause, Treatment Clue

The leakage of mitochondrial dsDNA into the cytosol environment of the cell could contribute to the impairment of brain tissue of patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). This new approach using cellular and zebrafish models could revolutionize the treatment, prevention, and possibly reversal of the damages that could lead to PD, the researchers, from Brain Research Institute, Niigata University, Japan, suggest, in Nature Communications, according to a media release.
HealthDOT med

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Greater EHR Use Among Adult PCPs Draws Clinician Burden Concerns

The study analyzed clinician EHR use at 349 ambulatory healthcare organizations that leveraged an Epic Systems EHR. Researchers collected data from January through August 2019. While previous research has revealed that PCPs spend significantly more time using the EHR than their medical specialty and surgical colleagues, little has been known...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Houston Endocrinology Center Now Offering Enhanced Service And Support Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Damaris Vega, MD and Shawhin Karimi, MD, two endocrinologists at Houston Endocrinology Center, will now offer CCP's Hybrid Choice™, a unique healthcare program that allows patients the option to choose a more comprehensive, convenient and personal form of medical care.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy