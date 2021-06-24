Cancel
Chintai Partners With Chimera Wealth

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
SINGAPORE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chintai, a Singapore-based SaaS company that uses blockchain technology to optimize administrative overhead for asset managers, has formed a strategic partnership with Chimera Wealth. Chimera Wealth is a California-based registered investment advisory firm that provides comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services.

Chimera Wealth has also invested in Chintai's seed round which closed in May 2021. Chimera is an early partner in Chintai's closed Beta program and they are working together on technology to optimize internal processes and offer novel financial products.

The initial goal of the partnership is to use Chintai's technology to remove numerous manual internal processes that are usually performed by a fund administrator. Chintai's technology removes the need to manually track investors, ownership structures, and changes. Everything can instead be tracked in real-time without errors and numerous processes are automated.

Chimera Wealth also plans to work with Chintai for future digital asset issuance under U.S. regulations as the financial services industry continues to leverage blockchain technology. Chintai's platform eases the transition of any asset to a tokenized format, allowing traditional finance to seamlessly embrace the benefits of blockchain technology.

"We are excited to be working with the Chintai team and their spectacular digital asset solution for capital markets. As we move toward a fully digitized economy, Chintai's ability to bridge the gap between financial regulation and digital assets is indispensable. We look forward to utilizing such technology in managing the assets our clients entrust to us acting as fiduciaries," said Managing Partner of Chimera Wealth, AJ Abarca, CFA.

"Chimera Wealth is an innovative and hands-on firm that puts the client front and center. It's an honor to work with a firm to integrate our technology so they can spend less time on administrative overhead and more time focusing on what they value most -- their clients' financial success," David Packham, CEO at Chintai said.

About Chimera WealthChimera Wealth is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm focused on empowering our clients to enjoy their lives today while designing their tomorrow. We focus on helping clients make decisions about the life they want to lead and create a plan to make it work. Our firm provides financial planning and wealth management services to help our clients realize their specific life and financial goals. To view other important client information visit www.chimerawealth.com

About Chintai Chintai is a Singapore-based company with offices in Germany that uses blockchain technology to modernize capital markets for asset managers, banks and enterprises. Our core product suite streamlines the life cycle of regulated assets by automating compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, corporate actions, liquidity and more. The technology can be white-labeled to allow anyone to become their own regulated issuer and market operator. Chintai is currently accepting clients into our pilot program for tokenized real estate, funds, debt, and other financial instruments.

SOURCE Chintai

