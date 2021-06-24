NASA Administrator Announces New Members Of Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced four new additions to the agency's senior staff Thursday.

Shahra Anderson Lambert will serve as senior advisor for engagement and Bale Dalton will serve as the deputy chief of staff. Nelson also announced Bryan Gulley as media relations specialist and Justin Weiss as deputy press secretary.

Lambert comes to NASA after serving as director of strategic initiatives for Nicole "Nikki" Fried, commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Prior to that, Lambert spent 15 years as a regional director for Nelson during his service as a U.S. senator from Florida. She began her career working for then Sen. Bob Graham of Florida as a constituent advocate in his Tallahassee office. Lambert then transitioned to state government, working for State Rep. Bruce Antone of Orlando as his chief of legislative affairs.

She received a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Mercer University and a master's degree in Spanish and Latin American and Caribbean studies from Florida State University.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Bale Dalton was previously director of Navy programs at Air Center Helicopters, Inc., an expeditionary aviation services provider headquartered in Burleson, Texas.

Dalton served as military legislative assistant to Sen. Nelson and as a foreign service officer at the Department of State working in the Office of Global Partnerships. Dalton is a commissioned naval officer and designated Naval Aviator, with multiple deployments in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. Now a reservist, he previously commanded the special operations support squadron HSC-85 and continues service as commander of Training Airwing Five Reserve Component.

Dalton graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor's degree in ocean engineering, and from the Harvard Kennedy School with a Master of Public Policy in international and global affairs. He is a Master of Business Administration candidate at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Bryan Gulley joins NASA after nearly two decades of service in the United States Senate. He spent time as the communications director for the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Special Committee on Aging, serving under the leadership of Sen. Nelson. Prior to his committee work, Gulley served as press secretary in Nelson's Senate office. More recently, Gulley served as a senior analyst with Imbue Group, supporting the Department of Defense's Office of Small Business Programs and the Defense Production Act Title III program.

Gulley received a bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of South Carolina.

Justin Weiss most recently served as communications director for U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Weiss worked in the congressman's personal office and partnered closely with the committee. Previously, he was employed by the public relations firm Rational 360 to run campaigns for advocacy coalitions, trade associations, and nonprofits. Prior to that role, Weiss worked in public affairs at Forbes Tate Partners and federal advocacy at LNE Group.

Weiss is an Ohio native and earned a bachelor's degree in both communication and French from Denison University.

