This Rose team is athletic, aggressive

By Ronnie Woodward Sports Writer
Daily Reflector
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody has better insight than longtime D.H. Conley coach Jason Mills on what kind of J.H. Rose team Cox Mill will face in the 3A high school baseball state championship. Conley went 15-2 this year, going 1-1 against Rose during the regular season and then falling 5-0 to coach Ronald Vincent’s surging Rampants on Wednesday in the East Regional title matchup. Rose, which has Jayden Grimes, Wade Jarman and Danny Sadler as starters who also were prominent football players this year for a non-traditional spring season, put persistent pressure on Conley’s defense throughout Wednesday night, including finishing 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts.

