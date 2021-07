Blizzard Entertainment revealed today that the World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship will be making a return on July 31st. The event will be featuring the top 16 teams across North America and Europe as they will take part in the Season 2 Circuit, all competing for the top spot and a share of the $160k prize pool. Every team will be competing in a four-week round-robin, which will start at the end of July. The top four of each region will move onto the Shadowlands 2021 Grand Finals for a shot at a bigger $300k prize pool. We have more info below from the organizers as we look forward to the event.