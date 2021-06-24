Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android Enterprise Essentials - Now Available Through Vox Mobile - Offers Easy, Automatic Security (and Peace Of Mind) To Small And Mid-sized Businesses

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vox Mobile knows mobility is critical to how businesses keep their teams connected, especially in a world where employees need access to their data and apps to do their job from anywhere. While this can be great for productivity, these devices are easily lost or stolen and often completely unprotected — opening your business up to costly and time-consuming threats like data theft. Plus, during the pandemic, the numbers of cyberattacks have gone-up at exponential rates, meaning risks are up.

SMBs are particularly vulnerable, as until now, they have had to choose between resource intensive mobile device management that may be too complex for their needs or limited-to-no protection. This means businesses may be opening themselves up to serious security breaches, which may also affect the bottom line or customer trust and loyalty.

But investing in mobile security doesn't have to be a big, complicated endeavor. It's about using the right tool for the job to help ensure that critical protections are in place.

That's why we are excited to launch Android Enterprise Essentials, as an official reseller partner. Android Enterprise Essentials is the latest offering from the Android team at Google. It's a simple management service that enables you to automatically apply critical security features, making it easy to protect your business devices and data at an affordable price.

Some key features include:

  • Preventing unauthorized access to company data a simple lock screen and encryption on devices.
  • Enforcing mandatory malware protection by ensuring Google Play Protect is always on and employees can't download apps outside of the Google Play Store.
  • Providing the ability to wipe all company data from a device in case it's lost or stolen.

These core features are applied automatically, so there's nothing for users to configure and no extensive management or training is required. Just purchase devices and ship or hand them off to employees with persistent policies already in place. Settings and devices can be viewed and managed via an easy-to-use centralized portal. And it all comes at an affordable price, with no additional IT investment required.

"We are committed to maintaining the most secure environment possible to protect our customers," says Rob Seemann, SVP, Product Strategy and Innovation, Vox Mobile. "As one of only three official U.S. partners for Android Enterprise Essentials, we can now offer more peace of mind to small and mid-sized businesses looking for a more simplified and automatic approach to security. Paired with our full suite of managed mobility services, this simple management service delivers on all fronts."

To learn more about how Vox Mobile can help your small or mid-sized business achieve a more secure mobile workforce with Android Enterprise Essentials, please visit https://go.voxmobile.com/android-enterprise-essentials or call 1.800.536.9030.

About Vox Mobile:Vox Mobile is a global leader in providing complete enterprise Managed Mobility Services (MMS). Vox Mobile helps businesses of all sizes achieve mobility success by providing a single source for a broad mix of highly scalable mobile services. We help companies build mobile strategies, operationalize mobile programs and deliver 24/7 user support—all at one, predictable flat cost. More than 600 companies around the globe use Vox Mobile services to ensure their mobile workforces are connected and productive. Vox Mobile is recognized for its end-user satisfaction and has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction levels in the industry. For more information visit www.voxmobile.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/android-enterprise-essentials--now-available-through-vox-mobile--offers-easy-automatic-security-and-peace-of-mind-to-small-and-mid-sized-businesses-301319749.html

SOURCE Vox Mobile

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
813
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Security#Vox Mobile#The Google Play Store#Svp#Mobility Services#Nps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Businessthefastmode.com

Sparkle to Enrich its SD-WAN Offering with SASE

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, announced it has enhanced its SD-WAN solutions adopting a multi-vendor approach. Sparkle’s managed SD-WAN solutions leverage different features of market leading SD-WAN technologies to provide hybrid, secure and low-latency connections globally - thanks to its...
Small Businesscisco.com

Small Business and the Importance of Simplified Email Security

Cisco Secure Email Cloud Mailbox was built with one guiding principle – simplicity. Of course, it’s easy for us to talk about the benefits of our cloud-native email security product and how easy it is to use. But don’t just take it from us! Every day, our customers are reaping the benefits of enhanced email security, which in turn increases productivity, profitability, and overall organizational functionality. After all, a secure business is a successful business.
Small BusinessForbes

Five Essential Finance And Accounting Strategies For Small Businesses

Sagar Tarawade is an entrepreneur and CEO of SBT Research Inc. Irrespective of your business profile, you can manage your company’s finances using some simple accounting strategies. One of the areas of work that you need to master from the very beginning of your business is finances and accounts. The right time to manage all your business finances is from the start of this journey. A crucial factor in the constant growth of small businesses around the globe is a well-planned and implemented accounting strategy. As a business owner, you must track your revenues, expenditures and profits systematically right from the start of your business.
SoftwareHigh Point Enterprise

Built-in HPE security gives SMBs peace of mind

Because security is key to keeping business working, HPE focuses on building security into its hardware, its supply chain, and all of its technology platforms and solutions. Look at the recent headlines and you’ll see plenty of coverage on IT security breaches, attacks, and failures. Headlines aside, security is an important concern for how IT is chosen, purchased, used, and maintained around an organization. There’s a human element to security, as well, in that users must clearly understand the implications of their own choices and actions, from how they handle passwords to what they do with their email.
Small BusinessBusiness Insider

CAARY closes $4.1 million late-seed equity round to bring innovative corporate credit card and payments platform to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Canada

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - CAARY Capital Ltd. ("CAARY" or the "company") today announced the closing of its oversubscribed, late-seed equity round, with more than $4.1 million raised. Leading with the CAARY Business Mastercard, the company is the first to bring an entirely digital credit and payments platform to SMEs in Canada. CAARY saw overwhelming interest in the crowdfunded component of its raise, closing the round 20 days early and surpassing its target raise by more than 100%, with over 150 Canadian investors participating in the crowdfund alongside accredited investors.
TechnologyLumia UK

Azure Maps Android SDK is now generally available

The Azure Maps Android SDK is now generally available with key updates that are aligned with the core feature set to ensure a consistent developer experience. Some of the key improvements added to this update include:. Additional rendering layers. To get started with Azure Maps and Azure Maps Android SDK,...
Small BusinessRochester Business Journal

Forging a future for small businesses to succeed through analytics

In today’s world of digitization, the incorporation of analytics into businesses has become more and more prevalent to stay competitive in an industry. Businesses are taking advantage of big data and business analytics tools to better market their product and services. Analytics provide personalized services and advertisements, among many other advantages, all of which is available ...
Healthcare IT News

COVID-19 vaccine credential app now available for small businesses, schools

The Commons Project announced on Thursday that it had released a free COVID-19 vaccination verification app. The SMART Health Card Verifier, available for download on iOS and Android devices, is aimed at allowing users to scan an individual's SMART Health Card QR code and confirm their vaccination status. WHY IT...
Small Businesssflcn.com

GACC Celebrates Micro, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Day

– In 2017, to recognize the importance of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in promoting innovation, creativity and decent work for all – and achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – the United Nations General Assembly declared 27 June to be Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day by adopting resolution 71/279.
Businessthefastmode.com

Enreach at MWC 2021: 'Mobile First' Approach to Reinvent Enterprise Communications Experience

Enreach, a leading European unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider, showcased their suite of solutions at the recently concluded MWC 2021, the first MWC where the company exhibited under the Enreach label. The Fast Mode spoke to Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director of Enreach for Service Providers in a brief interview on his experience at the event, Enreach's 'mobile-first' showcase theme and his future outlook for the telecoms industry.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Invoice2go Offers New Features for Small Business Owners

Invoice2go, providers of an all-in-one invoicing solution for small businesses, has launched a raft of new features. The new suite of tools is designed to empower small businesses to get paid faster, streamline operations, and generate more work. The six new features include a website builder, designed to allow small...
SoftwareCIO

Zoho enters self-service BI market with focus on usability, data prep

Productivity SaaS provider Zoho has entered the business intelligence (BI) platform market, announcing an AI-powered, self-service platform that combines the new Zoho DataPrep application with an enhanced version of Zoho Analytics. The Chennai, India-based multinational is betting that it can win over business users with a combination of features focused...
Technologyaithority.com

Bloomreach Customer And Data Experience Platform (CDXP) Now Available On Google Cloud Marketplace

Bloomreach, the leader in Commerce Experience announced that Bloomreach Engagement, the company’s Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Bloomreach Engagement is a leading omnichannel marketing automation and experience platform, unifying data from all customer touchpoints and providing marketers with a complete toolset to build end-to-end, personalized customer journeys.
Small BusinessVentureBeat

Clariti is a web app for small businesses that offers easy organization and communication

“When things get so big, I don’t trust them at all. You want some control. You’ve got to keep it small.” – Peter Gabriel, “D.I.Y.”. It’s the David vs. Goliath principle. Sure, a giant can stomp and inflict seismic change, but if you need a smart, efficient answer for handling a new change or requirement, David can run circles around the behemoth, trying new approaches and adapting on the fly to in-the-moment data for needed adjustments.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Over 100,000 Businesses Rely On ADP Workforce Management Solutions As Changing Environment Creates Accelerated Need For Time, Attendance And Scheduling Tools

ROSELAND, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing HCM solutions, has reached a significant business milestone thanks to recent innovations like collaborative scheduling for smaller businesses and the extension of a fully mobile solution for larger companies outside the U.S. ADP has just expanded its workforce management (WFM) client base to more than 100,000 clients, helping businesses of all sizes respond to the constantly changing needs of their workforce with enhanced skills-based scheduling and AI-enabled forecasting.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Service Robotics Market Report 2021-2025: Technology Trends, Increasing Research And Development Expenditure, Government Initiatives, Co-Bots

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Service Robotics Market (Impact of COVID-19) and Volume Analysis by Type (Professional Service Robots, Personal and Domestic Service Robots) and Key Players Analysis - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global service robotics market was valued US$...

Comments / 0

Community Policy