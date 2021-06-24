Android Enterprise Essentials - Now Available Through Vox Mobile - Offers Easy, Automatic Security (and Peace Of Mind) To Small And Mid-sized Businesses

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vox Mobile knows mobility is critical to how businesses keep their teams connected, especially in a world where employees need access to their data and apps to do their job from anywhere. While this can be great for productivity, these devices are easily lost or stolen and often completely unprotected — opening your business up to costly and time-consuming threats like data theft. Plus, during the pandemic, the numbers of cyberattacks have gone-up at exponential rates, meaning risks are up.

SMBs are particularly vulnerable, as until now, they have had to choose between resource intensive mobile device management that may be too complex for their needs or limited-to-no protection. This means businesses may be opening themselves up to serious security breaches, which may also affect the bottom line or customer trust and loyalty.

But investing in mobile security doesn't have to be a big, complicated endeavor. It's about using the right tool for the job to help ensure that critical protections are in place.

That's why we are excited to launch Android Enterprise Essentials, as an official reseller partner. Android Enterprise Essentials is the latest offering from the Android team at Google. It's a simple management service that enables you to automatically apply critical security features, making it easy to protect your business devices and data at an affordable price.

Some key features include:

Preventing unauthorized access to company data a simple lock screen and encryption on devices.

Enforcing mandatory malware protection by ensuring Google Play Protect is always on and employees can't download apps outside of the Google Play Store.

Providing the ability to wipe all company data from a device in case it's lost or stolen.

These core features are applied automatically, so there's nothing for users to configure and no extensive management or training is required. Just purchase devices and ship or hand them off to employees with persistent policies already in place. Settings and devices can be viewed and managed via an easy-to-use centralized portal. And it all comes at an affordable price, with no additional IT investment required.

"We are committed to maintaining the most secure environment possible to protect our customers," says Rob Seemann, SVP, Product Strategy and Innovation, Vox Mobile. "As one of only three official U.S. partners for Android Enterprise Essentials, we can now offer more peace of mind to small and mid-sized businesses looking for a more simplified and automatic approach to security. Paired with our full suite of managed mobility services, this simple management service delivers on all fronts."

To learn more about how Vox Mobile can help your small or mid-sized business achieve a more secure mobile workforce with Android Enterprise Essentials, please visit https://go.voxmobile.com/android-enterprise-essentials or call 1.800.536.9030.

About Vox Mobile:Vox Mobile is a global leader in providing complete enterprise Managed Mobility Services (MMS). Vox Mobile helps businesses of all sizes achieve mobility success by providing a single source for a broad mix of highly scalable mobile services. We help companies build mobile strategies, operationalize mobile programs and deliver 24/7 user support—all at one, predictable flat cost. More than 600 companies around the globe use Vox Mobile services to ensure their mobile workforces are connected and productive. Vox Mobile is recognized for its end-user satisfaction and has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction levels in the industry. For more information visit www.voxmobile.com.

