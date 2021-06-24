Cancel
AngioDynamics To Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results And Host Investor & Technology Day On July 13, 2021

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 before the market open on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Company's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13720741.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the "Investors" section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13720741.

The Company also announced that it will host its Investor & Technology Day virtually beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on July 13, 2021. Additional information and registration instructions will be available on the "Investors" section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com closer to the event date. The webcast replay of the event will be archived on the same site.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005768/en/

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Company#Investor Technology Day#Angiodynamics Inc
