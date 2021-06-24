Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Aquatic Vegetation Removal Workboat Company, Weedoo, Thrives Amid Pandemic Due To Mechanical Innovations By CEO, Tara Lordi

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Florida for over 20 years, Weedoo Workboats is the industry's leading manufacturer of compact environmental workboats. These rugged machines are designed to tackle the toughest jobs in the most extreme and challenging aquatic conditions. Behind the success of these powerful products is owner and CEO, Tara Lordi.

Raised in New York's Hudson Valley, Lordi's appreciation for clean, healthy water has had a "logical" progression. She was one of the first to pioneer the disqualification logic platforms for the banking industry. She was also instrumental in the introduction of Building Information Modeling, or BIM. BIM has changed the way the entire construction industry functions through digital imagery and calculated modeling. What does this have to do with boats? Plenty.

Lordi redirected her high-tech skills to assist with her environmental concerns with Weedoo Workboats. She and her team are taking Weedoo to the next level, innovating their machinery and educating the public on the ecological advantages of mechanical harvesting over herbicide treatments of lakes and waterways. As an added advantage, these boats are uniquely compact and maneuverable with the stability of harvesters several times their size.

Just as important as the equipment is the team behind each workboat. Even during the pandemic, Weedoo not only remained "afloat," but actually thrived due to mechanical and marketing innovations. Lordi makes it a priority to ensure everyone who works at Weedoo feels like a part of the company. According to her, "It's not just parts, it's hearts." The Weedoo crew is a close-knit group who take pride in each and every product. As she puts it, "It's important to have a productive team and just as important to have a happy one. "

The formula seems to be working. Weedoo Workboats are in high demand and found in hundreds of waterways throughout the US and international waters. And with growing environmental priorities, Weedoo can-do when it comes to cleaning aquatic vegetation effectively and safely.

Contact: Bobby O'Shields561-204-5765 https://www.weedooboats.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquatic-vegetation-removal-workboat-company-weedoo-thrives-amid-pandemic-due-to-mechanical-innovations-by-ceo-tara-lordi-301319746.html

SOURCE Weedoo Workboats

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
813
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GrowFlux Selected To Join The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Program

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN 2), a technology incubator and platform funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has selected GrowFlux and four other startups to participate in the program's ninth cohort.
Constructionroadsbridges.com

Company deploys innovative excellence in roadway contracting

Founded in 1969, Herzog Contracting Corp. is a giant, with six divisions spread across rail, waste management, and roadway construction and maintenance. And Herzog is not just about size; the company is also known for substantial industry innovations, including fast and precise rail unloading machines and GPS-guided ballast trains, the ProScan LiDAR Truck, and several GIS and automated mapping solutions.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Company strengthens innovation pipeline for sustainable agriculture

BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, has strengthened it activities in research and development for sustainable agricultural innovations to continue helping farmers to overcome environmental and economic challenges and meet consumers’ demand for more sustainability produced food. With solutions launching throughout the next decade, the pipeline supports the company’s goal...
Public Healthwtva.com

How these telemedicine companies are innovating in the pandemic

Local officials are sounding the alarm over an increase in Covid-19 infections just as the nation prepares to celebrate a Fourth of July holiday that many hoped would mark the start of the resumption of normal life. In Arkansas, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation,...
Lansing, MImoodyonthemarket.com

50 Companies Shine During Pandemic

While the pandemic had a devastating effect on many small businesses, a consortium of Michigan business groups has research that shows continued growth among many companies. And that growth is predicted to only get better in 2021. Michigan Celebrates Small Business will honor its “50 Companies to Watch” later this...
Public HealthSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Companies Dramatically Slow Payments to Suppliers Due to Pandemic

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic drove significant changes in working capital performance among the 1,000 largest non-financial U.S. companies in 2020, according to new research from The Hackett Group, Inc. For instance, companies dramatically slowed payments to suppliers, which disrupted demand and drove unsold inventory to higher levels. In addition,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Solar tech companies combine to lead industry innovation

Combining technologies and companies, a newly formed entity is looking to become a leader in the solar industry. And it has the backing of Bill Gates’ firm. Dallas’ Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT), a solar cell tech developer that’s part of Hunt Consolidated, has merged with 1366 Technologies, a maker of solar wafers based in Bedford, Mass. To bring the two companies’ technologies into a single tandem module, the combined entity, called CubicPV, received $25 million in funding from Hunt Consolidated’s Dallas-based, energy-focused investment arm.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AccuGroup, A Leading Global Supply Chain Quality Solution Provider Signs A Commercial Collaboration With Taraxa

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost 20 years, AccuGroup has provided unparalleled automotive quality solutions including consulting, inspections, and certifications to some of the world's largest brand names such as BMW, Volkswagen, and Samsung. As the industry evolves, these supply chain ecosystems have become increasingly more complex, and AccuGroup's team comes into contact with an ever-more complex set of stakeholders. To ensure that all critical interactions, especially transactional ones, are well documented, easily traceable, keeping all stakeholders accountable, AccuGroup has selected Marinate app to help track thousands of informal interactions that occur during its normal business operations, helping to provide an extra degree of transparency to its customers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global Physical Fitness Equipment Market Report 2021-2027: Demand For Home Fitness Equipment Soars Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical Fitness Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Physical Fitness Equipment Market to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physical Fitness Equipment estimated at US$13.5 Billion in...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Propylene Glycol Sourcing And Procurement Report By Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

SpendEdge's procurement report on Propylene Glycol market identifies Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Co., SK HOLDINGS CO. LTD., DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Adeka Corp., AGC Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, and Lanxess Group among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for the Propylene Glycol sourcing strategy.
Small Businessbiztimes.biz

4 small-business innovations that will outlast the pandemic

Small businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic face a long road to recovery, but some of the innovations business owners adopted might outlast the pandemic itself. “If you make it through this, you ask, you learn, you adapt and I think it only makes you stronger,” says Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed.
Public HealthNew University Newspaper

100 Black Men of Orange County Continues To Thrive Amid Anti-Black Sentiments and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-Black violence, 100 Black Men of Orange County has continued to carry out its mission of empowering and mentoring young Black men in OC. “Our goal is get[ting] them prepared for adulthood but also helping them to develop to become contributing members of society,” 100 Black Men of Orange County President Doug Barry said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy