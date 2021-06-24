Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

PINS Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of June 28, 2021 Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - Get Report ("Pinterest") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Pinterest securities between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Pinterest securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/pinterest-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=pinterest

Pinterest operates a platform that provides inspiration for its users' lives. Monthly active users ("MAUs") are the number of Pinterest users who interact with Pinterest at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement.

The Class Period commences on February 4, 2021, when Pinterest announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted its user engagement and growth.

However, the truth was revealed on April 27, 2021 when, after the market closed, Pinterest announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and reported that global monthly active users grew only 30% year-over-year to 478 million, a decline from the prior quarter's 37% year-over-year growth. Pinterest further announced that, "[i]n Q2, we expect global MAUs to grow in the mid-teens and US MAUs to be around flat on a year-over-year percentage basis."

Following this news, Pinterest's share price fell $11.25, or 14.5%, to close at $66.33 per share on April 28, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) user growth was already slowing; (2) as a result, Pinterest expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Pinterest's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pinterest investors may, no later than June 28, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005038/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
808
Followers
30K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Llp#Class Action Lawsuit#Topaz#Llp Reminds Investors Of#Court#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

ATER Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aterian, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aterian, Inc. ("Aterian" or "the Company") (ATER) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Aterian securities between December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ater.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (JRVR) - Get Report common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). James River investors have until September 7, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. - YMM

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for FTA investors under the federal securities laws.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - FREQ

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the District of Massachusetts on behalf of purchasers of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report common stock between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The case is captioned Evans v. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-10933, and is assigned to Judge William G. Young. The Frequency Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Frequency Therapeutics and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, captioned Hingston v. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-11040, is also pending in the District of Massachusetts.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important August 30 Deadline In Securities Class Action - REKR, NVMM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR, NVMM) between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI GLOBAL INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that federal securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and the United States District Court for the Central District of California against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) ("DiDi") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi:
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 7, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOTZ, LOTZW), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BZ INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited - BZ

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kanzhun investors under the federal securities laws.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ORPHAZYME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Orphazyme A/S And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) - Get Report in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Orphazyme publicly traded securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates State Auto Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation ("State Auto Financial" or the "Company") (STFC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. ("Liberty Mutual"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of common stock of State Auto Financial for $52.00 per share in cash.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Array Technologies, Inc. F/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - ARRY

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. f/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("Array" or the "Company") (ARRY) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-05658, is on behalf of:
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

LOTZ CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-5906) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or "the Company") (LOTZ) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DKNG INVESTOR ALERT: Bersntein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DraftKings Inc.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") (DKNG) - Get Report from December 23, 2019 through June 15, 2021. The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DKNG Investors With Substantial Losses: Notice Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces purchasers of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) - Get Report have until August 31, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the DraftKings class action lawsuit. The DraftKings Inc. class action lawsuit charges DraftKings and certain of DraftKings and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.'s ("DEAC") top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The DraftKings class action lawsuit ( Rodriguez v. DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05739) was commenced on July 2, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

(ATHA) Deadline Alert: Investors With Losses Over $75,000 Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Athira common stock pursuant or traceable to the September 2020 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(ATHA) Deadline Alert: Investors With Losses Over $75,000 Interested In Being A Lead Plaintiff In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Athira Pharma, Inc. SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Case Against Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) F/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) - Get Report f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021. Skillz is an internet tech company that provides a proprietary gaming platform for mobile gaming users and developers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy