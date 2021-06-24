Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Zeel's Partnership With New York City Vaccine Command Center Expands In-Home Vaccinations Available To Anyone Over Age 12

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, a leading technology platform providing health and wellness services to the home and office, announces that it has expanded its partnership with the City of New York. Anyone over the age of 12 is now eligible to be vaccinated at home through the city's groundbreaking outreach program.

The in-home vaccination program is free to all residents of the five boroughs and is supported entirely through the New York City Vaccine Command Center.

"We are thrilled to provide this critical service and honored to be working for our great city," said Samer Hamadeh, CEO and co-founder, Zeel. "We feel fortunate to be involved and will continue to dispatch the hard-working nurses on the Zeel platform to as many locations as possible for as long as it takes, until everyone who wants to be is fully vaccinated."

Zeel dispatches up to 20 teams of three -- a licensed nurse, a driver and an administrator -- to each home and is capable of vaccinating up to 200 residents per day. The company expects to vaccinate up to 8,000 individuals between now and late summer.

Raymond Estrada, a former Captain in the FDNY and nurse on the Zeel platform, said he has been personally moved by the outpouring of gratitude, "When we arrive at their door, they feel like there's hope, a real light at the end of this terrible tunnel."

Eligible New York City residents are encouraged to sign up for the program at www.zeel.com/vaccine or by calling 646-586-3593.

About Zeel: Zeel is an in-home healthcare, wellness and medical testing company, providing medical services through ZP Medical Services, PC, a licensed medical practice, lab partners, and a nationwide network of health and wellness practitioners. These trusted, vetted providers offer on-location COVID-19 PCR testing, massage therapy, physical therapy, and nursing care. All services are booked safely and securely using Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology and award-winning customer service team. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

Media Contact Beth Amorosi 917-208-7489 beth.amorosi@zeel.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeels-partnership-with-new-york-city-vaccine-command-center-expands-in-home-vaccinations-available-to-anyone-over-age-12-301319729.html

SOURCE Zeel

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
813
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Vaccinations#Age 12#Nursing Care#Zp Medical Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Orestes, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Mobile vaccination clinics available

ORESTES — State health department mobile vaccination clinics are planned for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Red Gold, 120 E. Oak Street in Orestes. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites. Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
Columbia, MDMedCity News

Provider-led data company Truveta raises $95M, adds 3 new health system members

Truveta, a health system-led data company, has raised $95 million in a Series A funding round and added three health system members. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Columbia, Maryland-based MedStar Health and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources have now joined the 14 health systems that launched the company in February. Truveta’s 17 member health systems participated in the funding round.
New York City, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

COVID Infections and Vaccination Rates Increase in New York

As vaccination rates in New York state slowly rise, the Empire State is also recording an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Sunday, July 11 update on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s news site reports 666 new positive cases, bringing the state’s 7-day rolling average at .84%. That’s compared to .73% point-seven-three percent on Friday. The state’s data, released on Saturday, July 10 reported about 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday. That’s up from 369 people, a 42% increase, for the prior week.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Health Systems Leaders Discuss Transformation at Nashville Health Care Council Event

As health care organizations contend with the ongoing pandemic and adapt operations to fulfill other aspects of their mission, they must also prepare for the future of care amid uncertainties. Last Thursday, the Nashville Health Care Council hosted a virtual member discussion with health systems leaders from around the country to explore what is in store for the industry in the years ahead.
New York City, NYEngadget

New York City launches a cyberdefense center in Manhattan

Infrastructure cyberattacks are quickly becoming a significant problem in the US, and New York City is opening a facility that could help fend off those potentially dangerous hacks. The Wall Street Journal reports that NYC has launched a long-in-the-making Cyber Critical Services and Infrastructure (CCSI) operations center in Manhattan to defend against major cyberattacks.
New York City, NYTODAY.com

New York City to hold parade for coronavirus workers amid vaccine push

Only one day left! Score up to 65% off Steals & Deals' summer blowout essentials. Health officials are voicing new concern over the delta strain of the coronavirus and its link to rising cases. Meanwhile, New York City is holding a parade honoring essential workers who guided the city through the worst of the pandemic. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.
New York City, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

New York nursing home workers coaxed to get vaccinated

ALBANY — New York’s nursing home industry and federal officials are strongly encouraging nursing home employees in New York to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. A review of federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data by CNHI shows New York now ranks 20th among states in the percentage of nursing home staffers who have been immunized for COVID-19.
Athens, GAathensceo.com

Community Partnerships and COVID-19 Vaccines

The Northeast Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has launched extensive COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts, with a focus on mobile vaccination clinics. The goal of these mobile clinics is to overcome barriers to vaccine access and to meet people where they are – at home, at work, and in the community.
New York City, NYphysiciansweekly.com

Perspectives on COVID-19 vaccination among kidney and pancreas transplant recipients living in New York City.

Solid organ transplant recipients are at increased risk of morbidity and mortality from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but limited vaccine access and vaccine hesitancy can complicate efforts for expanded vaccination. We report patient perspectives and outcomes from a vaccine outreach initiative for a vulnerable population of transplant recipients living in New York City.
Gulfport, FLNational league of Cities

Cities in Action: Cities Using Partnerships to Increase Vaccination Distribution and Equity

Problem: COVID-19 vaccine distribution has fallen short of equitably reaching communities of color and residents most at-risk of contracting the virus. Solution: Vital partnerships between cities and health departments are vital to provide accurate information, to expand access points for vaccine administration and to build public confidence. Outcome: On average,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy