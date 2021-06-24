Death of Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat

As a Jewish Clevelander, I was compelled in May to stand in Public Square with hundreds of Palestinians in a rally for human rights. I am now compelled to respond to the cruel irony of the July 2 opinion article, “In the hospital, at work or in school, Israelis can never escape the dread of an attack,” by Ben Jaffe. Unlike Jaffe, who can choose citizenship in the United States, Israel, or both, the vast majority of Palestinian people have no choice at all — most are denied citizenship anywhere. Jaffe recounts the trauma he experienced during the conflict between Israel and Hamas, an assault on his home that no one should have to endure. Yet different forms of assault on Palestinian homes are commonplace for millions of innocent people living in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Even without overt military conflict, violence is ubiquitous across the occupied territories: Palestinian homes are demolished, illegal settlers burn Bedouin fields while Israeli troops watch, and discriminatory housing laws facilitate continuous transfer of property away from Arabs. The Israeli government precludes peaceful coexistence and denies Palestinians the rights to their only home. Like Jaffe, I yearn for the day when all can live in peace – but I know there is no peace under occupation.