Death of Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are deeply disturbed by the death of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat and the information that has been reported regarding the circumstances of his death. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and community. We urge the Palestinian Authority to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and to ensure full accountability in this case. We have serious concerns about Palestinian Authority restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression by Palestinians and harassment of civil society activists and organizations.

www.state.gov

#Palestinians#Freedom Of Expression#The Palestinian Authority
