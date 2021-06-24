Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staatsburg, NY

Farm Hands Needed for Television Production in Staatsburg

By Jess
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hudson Valley farm hands are needed for an upcoming project in Dutchess County next week, but this isn't your run of the mill farming opportunity. For years now the Hudson Valley has been home to major motion pictures and HBO television series. It seems like every week there's a headline about a movie shooting in a popular part of town or an A-list celebrity is spotted checking out a small local Hudson Valley business.

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Staatsburg, NY
County
Orange County, NY
City
Woodstock, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Farm Hands#Television Production#Television Series#Hbo#Life Beth#Hv Post#Farm Hand Types#Farmers Market Patrons#Roman#Kingston Rhinebeck Estate#Jones Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
Ulster County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Man Stole And Sold Calf, Police Say

Holy cow! A Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing and selling a calf. On Thursday, members from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 30-year-old Olive man for the misdemeanor of petit larceny. On Tuesday, July 6, at approximately 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown for a report of a larceny.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

A Hauntingly Fun Summer Tradition Returns to Ulster County for July

Back by popular demand and selling out fast Boos and Brews, the Huguenot Street summer tradition has returned for July. Boos and Brews is back for 2021. Imagine grabbing your friends for a night of history, haunts and refreshing beer and hard cider. The Huguenot Street Boos and Brews tours have become one of the best ways to learn about the legendary and sometimes sinister history of this historic neighborhood in the Village of New Paltz. Not to mention learning Hudson Valley history can be a lot more fun if it is also served with a delicious beverage as you enjoy a guided tour with friends.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fawn Found Hidden With Collar Attached to Rope in Hudson Valley

Another Hudson Valley resident decided to try and take a whitetail deer fawn into captivity. For the second time in a month, a fawn was found in the possession of a Hudson Valley resident. Back on June 3, a Hudson Valley was found to be in possession of a fawn, that he was feeding sugar water to. You would think that people would figure out that it's illegal to keep wild animals as pets.
Food & DrinksPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Eight Cool Treats to Beat the Hudson Valley Heat

Let's face it, this summer has been pretty brutal. Temps have been in the high 80's and 90's, humidity hasn't dropped in a while, and the rain lately hasn't been helping. It's been hot, muggy, sticky...and that sounds like the perfect combination for an excuse to treat yo'self to something to help cool you down.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mayor Responds to Rumors White Castle is Opening in Hudson Valley

We hate to break your heart, but that's what we're about to do. If you're a fan of tiny, yet delicious, fast-food hamburgers what we're about to tell you is going to hurt. This week was a week of hopefulness around the Hudson Valley. Two rumors started to make their way around the mid-Hudson region regarding extremely popular fast food chains finally calling the Valley home.
PoliticsPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley?

Just the other day I was in a car with a few friends when it came up that one of us was carrying a small amount of weed. It wasn’t the driver, and we weren’t smoking anything. We got to wondering whether it was actually legal now to carry weed. Which led us to a conversation about what it is and isn’t legal to carry in New York State. So, I did a little research and came up with a list of things that may or may not be legal to carry. Here you go…

Comments / 0

Community Policy