Farm Hands Needed for Television Production in Staatsburg
Hudson Valley farm hands are needed for an upcoming project in Dutchess County next week, but this isn't your run of the mill farming opportunity. For years now the Hudson Valley has been home to major motion pictures and HBO television series. It seems like every week there's a headline about a movie shooting in a popular part of town or an A-list celebrity is spotted checking out a small local Hudson Valley business.hudsonvalleycountry.com
Comments / 0