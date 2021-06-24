CairEA Signs Lease In The Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures ENCORE Facility At The Interlock

Cancel
ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CairEA has signed a lease with Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures (GATV), an affiliate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, for space at Encore, a newly opened creative loft and office space at The Interlock that is dedicated to technology startup growth and expansion in Georgia.

The classic "Tech" story, starting in the basement then growing into a best-in-class innovator, has been realized once again with this announcement that CairEA is relocating to GATV's Encore facility in the new Class A+ office at The Interlock: the destination mixed-use property anchoring West Midtown at the corner of 14 th Street and Howell Mill.

The Interlock name is derived from the adjacent historical marker signifying where four railroad lines converged - a vivid metaphor for the intersection of Atlanta culture, technology, living and commerce

Originally established in 2015, CairEA has emerged from a three person start up to a rapidly expanding AI driven commercial real estate application with proven results across the U.S.

Utilizing a proprietary predictive analytics platform, CairEA is innovating and implementing change in the commercial real estate industry.

One of the original visionaries of CairEA is Thomas R. Shafer, the Chairman of Capital Real Estate Group. Previously a Vice Chairman of CBRE and one of four principals at Atlanta-based Resource Real Estate Partners, Mr. Shafer provides CairEA with inspiration and unparalleled perspective into the world of data driven capital formation in commercial real estate.

While CairEA has been in the closet building an unprecedented AI platform for the better part of six years, the move to The Interlock will allow CairEA to grow in strategic partnership with Capital Real Estate Group, who also represented CairEA in the relocation/negotiation process with The Interlock.

John Thornton and Bennett Gottlieb founded Capital Real Estate Group in 2017 after identifying the need in the commercial real estate industry for a consulting and brokerage firm built on a culture of superior service resulting in the best possible solution for select clients.

In capturing the prime corner of 14 th Street and Howell Mill for its pioneering collaborative innovation center at The Interlock, CairEA is uniquely positioned to help lead the recruitment of other startups to this revolutionary project.

This once in a generation hotspot will provide both CairEA and Capital Real Estate Groupwith a magnetic location for attracting the best-of-the-best of young emerging tech-oriented talent to truly disrupt how business is done in commercial real estate.

CONTACT: Iain Prentice770-316-3661 313021@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cairea-signs-lease-in-the-georgia-advanced-technology-ventures-encore-facility-at-the-interlock-301319764.html

SOURCE CairEA

