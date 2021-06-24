Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

SEE IT: Controversy erupts after mom live streams tot boy’s death from hospital as dad gives him CPR

By Leigh Egan
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcwOu_0aeONIUM00

A live video from a toddler’s Florida hospital room sparked controversy after the boy passed away, but court documents indicate there is more to the story that the public may not have been aware of.

According to 9 News, 3-year-old Nayim Carter’s parents and family were in his hospital room as his dad performed chest compressions, hoping to save the boy’s life. Nayim’s mother, Amina Muhammad, said during the video that her son’s heart stopped beating and the doctors refused to help him.

“I was so helpless. The only thing I could was use my emotions in my words,” Nayim’s mother later told 9 News.

The video quickly became viral, followed by numerous people calling for action against Nemours Children’s Hospital in Davenport.

“And all of a sudden, his heart stopped,” Amina Muhammad said during the live stream. “And now, his heart won’t stop stopping. And they keep having to bring him back. And now they’re done. They said they’re not going to do nothing else about it because they’re done working on him.”

The hospital has been treating Nayim for months. In February 2020, the child nearly drowned to death at a Polk County pool. A family member said she was outside playing with a group of children and didn’t realize Nayim was not with them. She ultimately found the child facedown in the pool.

@justicefornayimcarter614##duet with @jada_dejanette1♬ original sound – Jada Dejanette

Nayim’s mother told police the incident happened around 5 p.m. after she laid down to nap with a severe headache.

First responders said the child was not breathing and had no pulse; they rushed him to the Florida Regional Medical Center. He was later transferred to AdventHealth hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Doctors said Nayim had no fluid in his lungs, which is not typical for someone who drowned. He also has a brain injury stemming from oxygen deprivation and didn’t show any signs of aspiration.

Police records indicate that doctors at the hospital wanted to perform additional tests on Nayim’s brain for months, but his mother reportedly refused the request on multiple occasions. The hospital staff told authorities that they couldn’t move forward without her consent.

After around a month, Muhammed gave permission for doctors to perform the test. According to police notes, the test showed that the boy had minimal brain activity and “not enough to sustain life,” according to medical opinion.

Niyam’s mother refused to give up.

“Nayim proved that things can turn around for a person. And even when the situation looks diabolical, that’s just the surface, but internally it was everything it was going on inside him that was showing us that it was life there that he had determination to live.”

The family ultimately took the child home to care for him but he ended up back in the hospital, this time at Nemours, after he developed pneumonia in December 2020. In mid-June, his heart stopped beating.

The family told 9 News that they can’t speak about the incident. They said they received a settlement from the hospital after filing a lawsuit, but there are no public records to corroborate the story. The family’s attorney told the outlet “no comment” when questioned.

Check back for updates.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode below.

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Feature photo: Nayim Carter/Facebook]

Comments / 14

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Cpr#Tot#Live Streams#Police#9 News#Adventhealth Hospital#Facebook
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammed
Person
Nancy Grace
Related
AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Pull the plug, please’: College student paralyzed by stray bullet dies after blinking a message to doctors, family

A young man died in Illinois on Sunday, days after a stray bullet that struck him in the neck while he was aboard a train left him paralyzed from the neck down. The Forward reported that University of Chicago student Max Lewis, 20, was commuting home on a Green Line train when a stray bullet struck him in the back of the neck. Before his death, Lewis was reportedly cognitively aware and alert despite being unable to move and on a ventilator.
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy removed from home after video shows relatives abusing him, shaving ‘GAY’ on his head: Reports

Authorities in Georgia removed a 12-year-old boy from his home on Friday, a day after he was reportedly filmed being beaten and having his head shaved for being gay. Atlanta police confirmed to WXIA that the child was removed from the residence on June 18 and placed in the Division of Family and Children Services’ care. A day earlier, relatives were reportedly seen on Instagram Live beating the child — who had the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head with hair clippers.
AfricaPosted by
CrimeOnline

Update: Mother lied about giving birth to 10 babies, wasn’t ‘even pregnant recently,’ police say

A South African woman made up a story about being pregnant and giving birth to 10 children, according to police. As CrimeOnline previously reported, the hospital that Gosiame Sithole, 37, claimed to have given birth at says that they never treated her. Later, Tsotesti’s family reported Sithole missing after no one heard from her for days after she supposedly gave birth to seven boys and three girls.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom slits 2 children’s throats, tries to do the same to herself but stops ‘because it hurt’

A Florida woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for allegedly fatally stabbing her two children in December. Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, pleaded guilty to murdering 5-year-old Mateo Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Jaramillo, before putting masks on both of their faces. The mother confessed to killing her son in the bed before killing her daughter, who witnessed her brother’s slaying and tried to flee, according to the Gainesville Times.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Parents sue Peloton after three-year-old child is left with third-degree burns from treadmill

A mother and father have filed a lawsuit against Peloton claiming their three-year-old son sustained third-degree burns after he became trapped under the company’s treadmill, according to court documents.In the lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, Kings County on Thursday, Sarah Saadoun and Ygal Saadoun, allege that their son, who is only identified as “SS,” “sustained third-degree burns to large parts of his body when a defective and dangerous treadmill” designed and sold by Peloton “trapped him under its continuously rotating belt” on 5 July 2020.In addition to the injuries sustained by the toddler, his parents, who live...
SocietyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Teen Dies After Attempting Online ‘Blackout Challenge,’ Family Says

Massachusetts teen Nate Squires died at a hospital on Monday, two days after he was found unconscious after participating in an online challenge in which people choke themselves until they lose consciousness, his family said. A GoFundMe created by a relative of Nate’s parents, Rachel Vieu and David Squires, includes a warning to children to speak out if they hear any of their friends participating in the “blackout challenge” as it’s known on social media. “Both Rachel and Dave want the world to know of the circumstances that surround Nate’s death to ensure that this does not happen to another family,” wrote Samantha Thomas.

Comments / 14

Community Policy