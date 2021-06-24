Cancel
East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Bureau Official for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kin Moy met on June 24 with senior officials from the East Asia Summit (EAS) nations and Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for Political-Security Community Michael Tene during the East Asia Summit (EAS) Senior Officials’ Meeting. Senior Bureau Official Moy reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to ASEAN and the EAS, highlighting the strong U.S. support for ASEAN centrality and for ASEAN-centered institutions. He discussed the importance of upholding the rules-based international order, and reiterated U.S. support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

www.state.gov

