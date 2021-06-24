East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting

Belarus is acting as a “totalitarian” state and trying to forcibly prevent any form of opposition to the regime, the UN’s special rapporteur for the country has said.Speaking as she presented her annual report to the UN’s Human Rights Council, Anaïs Marin said the forced grounding of a passenger jet as it flew through Belarusian airspace in order to detain a dissident journalist on board, was reminiscent of the worst excesses of repressive dictatorships.The shocking episode in May “illustrates the desire of authorities to end all forms of dissidence by purging society of elements it considers undesirable,” Ms Marin said...