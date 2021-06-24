Cancel
Movies

‘SNL’ Standout Pete Davidson On Influences & Life Lessons Learned: The Film That Lit My Fuse

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
 18 days ago

The Film That Lit My Fuse is a Deadline video series that aims to provide an antidote to headlines about industry uncertainty by swinging the conversation back to the creative ambitions, formative influences and inspirations of some of today’s great screen artists. Every installment asks the same five questions. Today’s...

Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s Wimbledon date

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon. The ‘King of Staten Island’ star and the 26-year-old British actress packed on the PDA as they sat in the VIP Lanson suite next to comedian Jack Whitehall during Roger Federer’s match on Saturday (03.07.21). The...
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Pete Davidson and Snuffy Talk Tattoos, Addiction, and Their New NFT Project

The actor and artist best friends, in conversation. Back in March, Pete Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live as Eminem dressed as Batman sidekick Robin in a digital short rap parody explaining the burgeoning NFT craze. Now, just a few months later, Davidson himself is getting into the NFT game, with the help of his close friend, the tattoo artist Snuffy. Together, the duo are releasing a new fine art series called “Addiction,” out July 4.
CelebritiesChariton Leader

Pete Davidson's tattoos may be gone when he's 30

Pete Davidson hopes to have his tattoos removed by the time he’s 30. The 27-year-old star recently revealed he has been undergoing laser treatment to get rid of his inkings but because he needs to take a break between sessions, he’s admitted it will be some time before the process is complete.
California StateThe Drum

Smartwater taps SNL’s Pete Davidson for post-July 4 hydration campaign

Bottled water brand Smartwater has teamed with Saturday Night Live darling Pete Davidson to bring much-needed post-Independence Day hydration to Americans everywhere – beginning with two events in New York and California. Vapor-distilled water brand Glacéau Smartwater today unveiled a new omnichannel campaign in conjunction with comedian, SNL star, writer...
CelebritiesKEYT

Pete Davidson says it will take two more years to remove his tattoos

Pete Davidson says he’s about two years away from removing the last of his tattoos he’d like to forget. The “Saturday Night Live” recently opened up about the painful and “embarrassing” process, because he can’t believe some of the tat choices he’s made over the years. “I’ve made a lot...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Pete Davidson Has Yet Another Tribute Necklace, This One For Lorne Michaels

When it comes to the most important relationships in Pete Davidson's life, it seems to comedian can't help but say it with his neck. First, he and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor fueled dating rumors when they debuted their matching couples necklaces in April that feature an interlocking lowercase P and D. And now that they've made their relationship official with a public outing at Wimbledon in London over the weekend, it appears that Davidson has added an effigy of his Saturday Night Life boss, Lorne Michaels, into the jewelry rotation. While most fans were too shocked by the surprise confirmation of this suspected romance to notice the finer points of Davidson's fit, pop culture parody account @OfficialSeanPenn zoomed in on the photographs to point out that SNL star appears to be wearing a teeny-tiny framed portrait of Michaels taken at the 2015 Time 100 Gala dangling off a pearl, dice, and mushroom bead choker necklace.
CelebritiesPopculture

'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Reveals Tattoo Removal Update

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has started the tattoo removal process, but he has a long way to go before it's finished. The comedian gave an interview with PEOPLE this week, revealing that he is undergoing laser treatments to get about 100 of his tattoos removed. He said that the whole process will be complete "by the time I'm 30."
TennisPeople

Pete Davidson's Wimbledon Necklace Gives Hilarious Nod to SNL's Lorne Michaels

Only Pete Davidson would show appreciation for his boss, Lorne Michaels, by turning a photo of the Saturday Night Live producer into a kitschy necklace. After the comedian, 27, attended Wimbledon with Phoebe Dynevor, 26, on Saturday in London, marking their first public appearance as a couple, one eagle-eyed fan noticed Davidson's hilarious tribute to Michaels.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

