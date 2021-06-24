Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Unemployed workers in Maryland file lawsuit against Gov. Hogan’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits

By Stephanie Lai, Ovetta Wiggins
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland residents are going to court to try to halt the state’s decision to end enhanced federal unemployment aid next week. The Unemployed Workers Union, which is led by a Baltimore organization called the Peoples Power Assembly, filed a class-action lawsuit in Baltimore Circuit Court on Thursday over Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to stop providing several unemployment benefits on July 3, two months before the federal end date.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Unemployment Compensation#Baltimore Circuit Court#Uwu#Republican#Democratic#Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economymarylandmatters.org

Enhanced Federal Unemployment Benefits Will Continue Until At Least August

After over a week of fast-paced legal activity and a spate of court orders to block Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) from cutting off expanded federal unemployment benefits early, Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany P. Robinson disclosed that federal benefits will continue until at least August. During a hearing...
Baltimore, MDUS News and World Report

Expanded Jobless Benefits Will Continue Into August

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal enhanced unemployment benefits will continue in Maryland at least through August, the state labor secretary testified Monday during a hearing related to two lawsuits seeking the continuation of the benefits. News outlets report that Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson told a Baltimore judge that federal benefits, including...
EconomySouth Bend Tribune

State ordered to temporarily pay federal unemployment benefits during legal battle

The Court of Appeals of Indiana is ordering the state to continue federal unemployment benefits, which would require state officials to temporarily pay these benefits while the challenge to Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to end Indiana's participation in the federal pandemic program plays out in court. Two law firms representing...
Maryland StateWTOP

Unemployment benefits in Maryland will continue at least through mid-August, labor secretary says

Unemployed Marylanders will be able to access federal unemployment benefits at least through mid-August, the state’s secretary of labor said Monday. Federal unemployment benefits in Maryland have been in limbo since early June, when Gov. Larry Hogan announced he had given the U.S. Department of Labor the required 30-day notice to end the programs on July 3. That announcement led to two lawsuits from out-of-work Marylanders and earlier this month, a Baltimore judge issued a temporary restraining order that required the state to continue paying the benefits through July 13 while the cases make their way through the court system.
Maryland StateBay Net

Why Is Maryland Ranked As The Worst State For Retirement?

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, recently published a report that ranked the best and worst states for retirement, and they named Maryland the worst state for retirement in 2021. Bankrate found Maryland to be the worst state for retirement because of high costs and “mediocre scores...
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

House Democrats Tell Hogan To End Court Fight Over Unemployment Benefits

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and more than 80 other Democratic members of the House are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to fire state Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson because of consistent problems delivering unemployment benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and to stop fighting two class action lawsuits that challenge Hogan’s decision to end pandemic unemployment benefits roughly two months before the federal money paying for them is set to expire.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Baltimore, MDWJLA

Unemployment benefits lawsuit hearing postponed to July 12

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A hearing for lawsuits against Governor Larry Hogan's orders to end federal unemployment benefits in Maryland has been postponed. The hearing has been rescheduled to Monday, July 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. It comes after a number of unemployed workers in the state filed two separate lawsuits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy