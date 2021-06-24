Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Job hole or inflation? Fed policymakers split over risk view

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE3Z0_0aeOMcq900
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks during an interview in his office at the bank's headquarters in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 9, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - As Federal Reserve policymakers begin an intense debate over when and how to start reducing the central bank's support for the economy, they are split over what poses the bigger risk: a still-large jobs deficit or a potential inflation shock.

Robert Kaplan and James Bullard, chiefs respectively of the Dallas and St. Louis Fed banks, on Thursday both warned that inflation could stay higher for longer than many of their colleagues may anticipate.

"Policymakers will have to take this new risk into account in the months and quarters ahead," Bullard told the Clayton Chamber of Commerce near St. Louis.

Kaplan, speaking to the Headliners Club of Austin, said he sees "upside risk" to his projection for 2.4% or 2.5% inflation next year, already at the top of the range of Fed forecasts. He added that the Fed should start trimming its asset purchases "sooner than later" to gently begin the process of reducing stimulus and avoid having to slam on the brakes sharply later on. Continuing asset purchases longer than necessary could also fuel excesses and imbalances in financial markets, Kaplan said.

Both believe the Fed will need to start raising interest rates from current rock-bottom levels next year.

Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, speaking at separate events, emphasized how much farther the labor market has to go before it heals.

"Once the recovery is more complete and the economy is in a very good place, then we can take back the low interest rates and get them back to more normal levels," Williams said during a virtual conversation hosted by the College of Staten Island. "It's not the time now because the economy is still far from maximum employment."

Harker, speaking at a virtual event held by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, said the economy is now down around 10.6 million jobs compared with what there would have been had jobs growth maintained its pre-pandemic trajectory.

Neither Harker or Williams said when they believe the Fed will need to start raising rates, though a majority at the central bank do believe they'll need to start increasing rates in 2023.

Since the pandemic began last year, the Fed has faced little tension between its two mandates of full employment and stable prices. Near-zero interest rates and $120 billion in monthly asset purchases were calibrated to do double duty, pushing up on hiring and what had been too-low inflation by driving down borrowing costs.

But now, with the economy reopening at a fast clip and businesses struggling to meet demand, consumer prices rose 5% last month, the fastest since 2008.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has argued that the rise will prove temporary, with inflation cooling as reopening schools and receding infection fears bring more Americans back to the workforce and businesses ramp up production to cure supply bottlenecks.

But some policymakers have their doubts. Dallas Fed's Kaplan points to 2.5 million or more Americans over 55 who have retired since the pandemic began, and on Thursday said it's unclear how many will return to the workforce.

That, along with the 1.5 million workers who have left jobs to care for family members, means that despite the giant jobs hole the labor market may be tighter than the 5.8% unemployment rate suggests, he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#St Louis Fed#New York Fed#Philadelphia Fed#Fed Chair#Americans#Dallas Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessCFO.com

Fed Says Economy Not at Risk From Inflation Surge

The U.S. Federal Reserve has told Congress it isn’t planning to change its zero interest rate policy despite the recent surge in inflation. As measured by the price index for personal consumption expenditures, inflation has jumped from 1.2% in December 2020 to 3.9% in May, well above the Fed’s inflation objective of 2%.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Americans' inflation fears reach another high as consumer prices surge

Americans' inflation fears reached a fever pitch in June, rising to the highest level since June 2013 as the price of consumer goods continued to surge, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday. The median expectation is that the inflation rate will be up 4.8%...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed ‘binge’ created inflation ‘whirlwind’: Steve Forbes

Steve Forbes, the chairman an editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, argued that the Federal Reserve’s policies have led to long-lasting inflation and more government spending will only make it worse on FOX Business' "Varney & Co." STEVE FORBES: Inflation’s here for a while. We're getting the whirlwind of what was done...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed

Americans recently polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said they see inflation rising to 4.8 percent over the next 12 months, a survey record. The Fed’s Consumer Expectations study, which samples a rotating panel of 1,300 households, showed that Americans in June predicted a median 12-month inflation rate of 4.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points since May, as costs soared on everything from big-ticket items to groceries.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar tiptoes toward inflation, Fed rates test

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with investors on edge over whether the figures may offer clues about the likely timing of tapering and interest rate hikes. Against the euro the greenback held a small Monday gain to trade at $1.1861, with...
Business101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. consumers’ short-term inflation outlook jumps, NY Fed survey shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumers expect the economy to continue its rapid resurgence from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year, with forecasts for inflation, earnings, income growth and spending all increasing in June, according to a monthly survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. One-year-ahead median...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

ING Turn Constructive on the Dollar, Lower Euro-Dollar Forecasts from 1.28

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1750-1.1770. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Foreign exchange analysts at ING Bank N.V. have announced a review of their U.S. Dollar forecasts and told clients they have turned more constructive on the currency. The shift in stance on the Greenback is particularly relevant...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Advances As Inflation, Powell's Testimony In Focus

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors await U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony for more clues on the timeline for tapering asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Powell’s testimony on Wednesday will help gauge...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Analyst slams Fed over inflation expectations: Powell 'way off the plot'

Fitz-Gerald Group chief investment officer Keith Fitz-Gerald joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." to discuss the Federal Reserve and inflation. He argued that Jerome Powell is "way off the plot" after he predicted that prices would "reverse over time." KEITH FITZ-GERALD: The right corporations have pricing power because this is...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar waits on inflation data, Aussie gets China lift

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar barely budged against the euro, yen and pound on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, while the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan ticked higher after reassuring export numbers from Beijing. The possibility of U.S. stimulus withdrawal - brought to the fore by a surprise shift...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data Update

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the June consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Auctions are due to be held on Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills, $35 billion of 42-day bills and $24 billion of 30-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields rose...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Marketmind: Inflation spotting

Markets are awaiting one of this year’s most important U.S. data releases-- inflation data for June. A yearly rise of 4.9% is likely, according to pollsters, but after two months of stronger-than-expected prints, risks may be to the upside. Anything north of 5.5% might fuel a market selloff, analysts reckon.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Consumers Expect Red-Hot Inflation to Crush Their Earnings: Fed’s Survey

And the folks who experienced the high inflation of the 1970s and early 1980s as adults expect inflation to hit 5.7% in one year. When the Fed discusses inflation, and the extent to which it would be allowed to exist, it always mentions “inflation expectations” and that they are and should be “well anchored” because persistent consumer price inflation is in part a psychological phenomenon, where consumers are willing to pay higher prices because they expect higher prices. Companies are getting away with charging higher prices, and because they expect to charge higher prices, they’re raising their wages, but not as much as they raise prices. These inflation expectations contribute to a cascade of higher prices leading to higher prices. And consumers’ inflation expectations are now blowing out.
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Fed’s Bullard Says Time Is Right to Pull Back On Stimulus - WSJ

The Federal Reserve should start to cut back its bond buying in the near future, The Wall Street Journal reported Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard as saying in an interview published on Tuesday. “I think with the economy growing at 7% and the pandemic coming under...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Flat as Market Waits for Sign of U.S. Inflation Peaking

Investing.com - The dollar is largely unchanged in early European trade Tuesday, with traders adopting a cautious stance ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy