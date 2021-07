(COVID 19 update)....County Public Health releases updated COVID numbers. According to the new numbers, active cases of the virus are at 55, up slightly from the previous report. Five of those are hospitalized, with 1 in Intensive Care. The total number of vaccine doses administered in Imperial County are now at 190,887. Those who have not been vaccinated for COVID 19 can contact the Public Health Department to find out where vaccines are available. In many cases appointments are not necessary.