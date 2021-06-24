SITE Improvement Association Awards Scholarships to Six Local Students Attending College or Technical School
The SITE Improvement Association has awarded $2500 scholarships to six deserving St. Louis area students planning to attend college or technical schools in the fall 2021 semester. High school graduates and college students with a parent employed by one of the 220 SITE member companies are eligible for the scholarships, which are based on each student’s academic achievements, involvement in the community and financial need.stlouiscnr.com
Comments / 0