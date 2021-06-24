Cantex Reports Rock Samples at Yukon project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Madoro Metals Corp. ("Madoro" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Oaxaca, Mexico, is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration results from its Yautepec project. As per the Company's press release of April 22, 2021, Madoro added three new mining concessions covering the southern extension of its project based on the Company's exploration model for bonanza-grade Au-Ag polymetallic epithermal systems in Oaxaca. Madoro had since followed up by dispatching its exploration team to map and sample the southern portion of its concessions and encountered a previously unknown 7-km trend of epithermal alteration and veining along the trace of the southern project of the Yautepec project supervolcano (caldera). Specific high-potential exploration targets in this area include the Tecolote, Tortuga-Guiluna, and Southern Dike-Tepeztate vein systems as illustrated below.