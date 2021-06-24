Cantex Reports Rock Samples at Yukon project
Cantex Mine Development Corp. [TSXV: CD] has released an update on the work program at its 100-percent-owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon. Dr. Charles Fipke reports Cantex has recently received the gold-copper-silver-lead-zinc results for 2,922 soil-talus and 338 rock samples collected during the 2020 field season in watersheds of anomalous heavy mineral stream samples within the North Rackla claims. The claims are located 140km northeast of the town of Mayo and 110km east-northeast of the Victoria Gold Mine, Yukon.resourceworld.com
