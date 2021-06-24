Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cantex Reports Rock Samples at Yukon project

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCantex Mine Development Corp. [TSXV: CD] has released an update on the work program at its 100-percent-owned 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in the Yukon. Dr. Charles Fipke reports Cantex has recently received the gold-copper-silver-lead-zinc results for 2,922 soil-talus and 338 rock samples collected during the 2020 field season in watersheds of anomalous heavy mineral stream samples within the North Rackla claims. The claims are located 140km northeast of the town of Mayo and 110km east-northeast of the Victoria Gold Mine, Yukon.

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mine#Tsxv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyresourceworld.com

Galleon Gold Announces New Discovery at West Cache Gold Project

Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the “Company” or “Galleon Gold”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized area with multiple gold zones at its 100% owned West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario. South Area Discovery – multiple gold zones with significant grades and widths. Located in previously...
Economyresourceworld.com

StraightUp Resources acquires strategic ground in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt, Ontario

Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) reported that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Bear Head Gold Project comprising 31 mining claims totaling 1,944 hectares in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince. The property is located 80km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp and is contiguous to Ardiden’s massive Pickle Lake Gold Project which covers 870 km2. The Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt is host to the Golden Patricia former gold mine which produced 620,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 15.2 g/t Au from 1988-1997. The Bear Head Gold Project lies 14km northeast of the Golden Patricia Mine.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Victoria Gold ramps up production in Yukon

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that ore and waste tonnes mined as well as strip ratio in Q2 2021 were...
Nevada Stateresourceworld.com

Phenom Resources secures ground along Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada

Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV-PHNM, OTCQX-PHNMF, FSE-1PY0] (formerly First Vanadium Corp) today announced that it has secured by way of an Option Agreement, the right to acquire 100% interest in claims located one mile north of the Company’s Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property on the Carlin Gold Trend of Nevada. This new property is located along the interpreted north-south trending structural corridor that is present within and passing through the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property located to the south. With this acquisition, Phenom controls 3 of 4 square miles of the structural trend, with the one intervening square mile controlled by Nevada Gold Mines, the Barrick/Newmont Joint Venture.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Madoro Metals Samples up to 12.35 G/T Gold And 1,250 G/T Silver from Newly Discovered Vein Complex at Yautepec Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Madoro Metals Corp. ("Madoro" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Oaxaca, Mexico, is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration results from its Yautepec project. As per the Company's press release of April 22, 2021, Madoro added three new mining concessions covering the southern extension of its project based on the Company's exploration model for bonanza-grade Au-Ag polymetallic epithermal systems in Oaxaca. Madoro had since followed up by dispatching its exploration team to map and sample the southern portion of its concessions and encountered a previously unknown 7-km trend of epithermal alteration and veining along the trace of the southern project of the Yautepec project supervolcano (caldera). Specific high-potential exploration targets in this area include the Tecolote, Tortuga-Guiluna, and Southern Dike-Tepeztate vein systems as illustrated below.
Businessdallassun.com

Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Fosterville South Receives Multiple High-Grade Gold Assays From Sampling At Beechworth Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South") or (the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTC: FSXLF) ( Germany: 4TU) is pleased to announce it has received positive results, including multiple high-grade gold assays, from recent sampling at Beechworth. This program was conducted in preparation for drilling additional targets to the current Taff and Bon Accord Prospect drill program, which is now underway, within the large Beechworth project area.
Economyaustinnews.net

Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Geochemical Sampling at Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ('MLD' or the 'Company') (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85) is pleased to announce a team of geologists has completed geochemical sampling over an area 100m by 300m at the main zone at the Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, Dease Lake British Columbia. The exploration team arrived by helicopter June 28th and acquired 10 geochemical samples over 1m sections.
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Yukon and Arizona gold juniors plan merger

Less than two months after ending its plans to merge with Viva Gold Corp., Golden Predator Mining Corp. has cut a deal to join forces with another junior advancing a gold mine in America's Southwest. In a deal announced on June 28, Golden Predator plans to merge with Arizona Gold...
Economyresourceworld.com

Rockland pauses exploration in Red Lake due to forest fires

Rockland Resources Ltd. [CSE-RKL] has paused exploration at the Cole Gold Mines Property due to forest fire activity west of Red Lake, Ontario. Several forest fires are currently active 10 to 30 km west of the Cole Property. Of these fires, Fire 77 is significant in that has the potential to reach the west shore of Red Lake and make the situation unsafe for work on the Cole Property. Company personnel had been in communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Red Lake Fire Management Headquarters and on July 11, 2020 the MNRF requested that all of the Company’s personnel vacate the site.
Financial Reportsresourceworld.com

Triple Flag posts record Q2 sales, shares active

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. [TFPM-TSX, TFPM.U-TSX] shares were active Tuesday after the company reported its production numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company reported second quarter gold equivalent ounce (GEO) sales of 22,500 ounces and revenue of $40.9 million. Triple Flag shares advanced on the news, rising...
Industryresourceworld.com

Mako Mining Provides Pre-Commercial Production Operating Results for May and June and Declares Commercial Production

Mako Mining Corp. [TSXV-MKO, OTCQX-MAKOF] is pleased to provide an operating update from its San Albino gold mine (“San Albino”) in northern Nicaragua. All components of the 500 tonne per day gravity and carbon-in-leach (“CIL”) processing plant have been fully operational since the beginning of May 2021. Since May 12th, when the processing of high-grade mineralization began, the plant has been averaging 456 tonnes per day (“tpd”) at 71% availability (see Table 1). Since this time, the plant has been exclusively processing high-grade diluted vein material with an average grade of 12.52 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold and recovering an average of 96.3% (see Table 1).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “. Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Christopher Dawson Sells 11,162 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $497,601.96. Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, June 22nd, Christopher Dawson...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

GoldMining tables Colombia gold-copper estimates

GoldMining Inc. [GOLD-TSX, GLDG-NYSE American] on Monday announced the results of updated mineral resource estimates on each of its 100%-owned Titiribi and La Mina projects, which are both located in Antioquia, Colombia. GoldMIning Inc. is a South America-focused exploration stage company with a rapidly diversifying asset base spanning Canada, Brazil,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Frank Stokes Sells 15,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $1,095,450.00. Shares of NYSE CSTL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching...

Comments / 0

Community Policy