NFL to allow teams to wear alternate-color helmets starting in 2022 season
Alternate-color helmets are back in the NFL. Teams will be able to start wearing them during the 2022 season. Per ProFootballTalk, the NFL will be allowing teams to rock alternate-color helmets beginning in the 2022 season. This means teams like the Buccaneers will be able to wear the helmets with the classic logo (which can be seen below) and the Giants will be able to wear those with the old school “GIANTS” logo across it (instead of the more modern “NY” helmet).elitesportsny.com
