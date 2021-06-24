Dunkirk man facing kidnapping and weapons charges following hostage situation on June 8

A Dunkirk man is facing kidnapping and weapons charges following a hostage situation on June 8 , according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

43-year-old Hiram R. Rivera was virtually arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Criminal Use of Firearm in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Menacing in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

The district attorney's office says Rivera, who was wanted in connection with a burglary in Chautauqua County, was driving on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins around 3:20 p.m. on June 8 when he allegedly attempted to flee from law enforcement. Officials say in his attempt to flee he crashed into another vehicle, then allegedly displayed what appeared to be a pistol and forcibly abducted a female passenger from his vehicle.

Rivera is accused of holding the female passenger against her will for about three hours in a nearby wooded area. Police said the female passenger was released in good condition around 6:25 p.m. and Rivera was taken into custody without incident just before 7:15 p.m.

When Rivera was taken into custody officials say investigators allegedly recovered an imitation pistol. He was remanded without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.