Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk man facing kidnapping and weapons charges following hostage situation on June 8

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 18 days ago
A Dunkirk man is facing kidnapping and weapons charges following a hostage situation on June 8 , according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

43-year-old Hiram R. Rivera was virtually arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

  • One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)
  • One count of Criminal Use of Firearm in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)
  • One count of Menacing in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

The district attorney's office says Rivera, who was wanted in connection with a burglary in Chautauqua County, was driving on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins around 3:20 p.m. on June 8 when he allegedly attempted to flee from law enforcement. Officials say in his attempt to flee he crashed into another vehicle, then allegedly displayed what appeared to be a pistol and forcibly abducted a female passenger from his vehicle.

Rivera is accused of holding the female passenger against her will for about three hours in a nearby wooded area. Police said the female passenger was released in good condition around 6:25 p.m. and Rivera was taken into custody without incident just before 7:15 p.m.

When Rivera was taken into custody officials say investigators allegedly recovered an imitation pistol. He was remanded without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

