Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Just How Powerful Is Gyro In Hunter X Hunter?

By Sam Skopp
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fifth major story arc in the anime and manga series "Hunter x Hunter" is titled "Chimera Ant," due to the introduction of a species, from which the arc derives its name, capable of killing living beings and rebirthing them as one of their own. Characteristics of their former selves, then, are introduced into the Chimera Ant gene pool. Meruem is the most powerful Chimera Ant, whose battle with Hunter Association Chairman Netero is among the most epic anime fights of the 2010s.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Human Power#Anime And Manga#Hunter Association#Ngl#The Chimera Ants#Chimera Ants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
Comicsleedaily.com

Hunter X Hunter Season 7: Cancelled or Renewed?

Are you also looking for the updates on Hunter X Hunter Season 7, Let’s check it here for all the latest updates. Hunter X Hunter is one of the most iconic and hottest anime series which is based on the manga series like many other anime as well. It is directed and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi who started this series in the early 90’s. Hunter X Hunter has been the one of the most popular anime series on Netflix and this got an amazing rating on IMDb that is about 9.0/10. The day it premiered across the globe the entire anime fans appreciated it a lot and new fans were curious to see the anime.
Comicscentralrecorder.com

Hunter X Hunter: Season 5-6 Release Date for Netflix

Hunter X Hunter is a popular Japanese anime series based on a manga with the same name. Yoshihiro Togashi authors the manga. The anime series was adapted for the second time, and it has been quite successful from the source material. The anime revolves around Gon Freecss, son of the...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Get Tigrex in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Tigrex is likely the first Royal Monster you’ll come up against in Monster Hunter Stories 2. It can make a strong ally, so getting your hands on its egg will serve you greatly in your future in-game adventures. Our guide below outlines the way you can get Tigrex in MH Stories 2.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Anime Fans BLAST Netflix: What Happened To ‘Hunter X Hunter’ Season 5 & 6?!

Anime fans were thrilled with today being July 1, 2021, because it was supposed to be the Netflix release date for Hunter X Hunter Season 5 and 6. But, as subscribers logged into their streaming service to binge through the new episodes they were met with huge disappointment. What happened to Hunter X Hunter Season 5 and 6?! Why hasn’t Netflix dropped Season 5 and 6 yet?
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Pocket Power: Dungeon Hunter: Alliance

Handheld gaming is more than a compromise of power and portability. Whether it’s the ability to play anywhere, multitask or hold an entire console in your hands, it’s a special experience consoles have never replicated. In a world where high resolutions and teraflops reign supreme, we take a look at a portable relic every month and reflect on what makes it memorable. Be warned, spoilers may occasionally populate these articles.
Hunter, OKPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Hunter X Hunter’ Season 5 & 6: Where To Stream, How To Watch

Hunter X Hunter fans were wildly disappointed when they logged into Netflix today and couldn’t find Season 5 and 6. After all, they were promised a July 1st release date for both Season 5 and Season 6! But, neither Season 5 nor Season 6 were in the library. For fans who were looking forward to binging through some new episodes today… They have just one simple question on their mind. Where can they watch Hunter X Hunter Season 5 and 6?

Comments / 0

Community Policy