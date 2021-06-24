Inside Dixie D'Amelio's Relationship With Griffin Johnson
Whether posting TikTok videos, filming "The D'Amelio Show" for Hulu, or focusing on her music career with songs like "F***BOY," 19-year-old Dixie D'Amelio keeps busy. However, she still has time for romance, currently linked to The Sway House TikTok star, 20-year-old Noah Beck. Confirming their relationship, with Beck even telling AwesomenessTV that Dixie is "amazing" and that he's "excited for the future with her," he admitted that she friend-zoned him for a long time (via The Sun). While the two swore they were just friends for the better part of 2020, the pair were officially linked by September (via Seventeen). But there's a whole lot of drama related to that timeline, and it starts with none other than Dixie's ex Griffin Johnson, 22.www.thelist.com
