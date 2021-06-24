Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Dixie D'Amelio's Relationship With Griffin Johnson

By Camila Barbeito
Posted by 
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether posting TikTok videos, filming "The D'Amelio Show" for Hulu, or focusing on her music career with songs like "F***BOY," 19-year-old Dixie D'Amelio keeps busy. However, she still has time for romance, currently linked to The Sway House TikTok star, 20-year-old Noah Beck. Confirming their relationship, with Beck even telling AwesomenessTV that Dixie is "amazing" and that he's "excited for the future with her," he admitted that she friend-zoned him for a long time (via The Sun). While the two swore they were just friends for the better part of 2020, the pair were officially linked by September (via Seventeen). But there's a whole lot of drama related to that timeline, and it starts with none other than Dixie's ex Griffin Johnson, 22.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Person
Chase Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Seventeen#Hulu#Sway House#Sun#Elite Daily#Hype House#Tiktok Star#Instagram Dm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.
New York City, NYjustjaredjr.com

Charli & Dixie D'Amelio & More Hit The Town In NYC

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson kick off their weekend with dinner at Carbone on Friday night (July 9) in New York City. The TikTok stars were joined by her sister Dixie, Noah Beck and parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio. The D’Amelios are in town to attend the 2021 ESPY Awards...
Relationshipsimdb.com

How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Co-Parenting Relationship Took a More "Peaceful" Turn

More than a year since their separation, it looks like post-split life for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has finally become a holiday in the sun. Sure, they had some headline-making moments in the months after they confirmed their on-and-off romance was no more. But after parting ways in late 2019 and officially filing the paperwork to end their 10-year marriage in November 2020, life has settled for these exes, who remain forever linked by their three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. "Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother," a source close to the actress told E! News. "Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on....
Norwalk, CTStamford Advocate

Tik Tok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Lil Huddy visit Norwalk ice cream shop

Viral Connecticut Tik Tok stars and Norwalk natives Charli and Dixie D'Amelio made a stop at Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream in Norwalk on Thursday night. Mr. Frosty’s shared a photo of the sisters' visit on Instagram, calling it a “surprise visit” from their “friends,” tagging the famous Norwalk sisters and the D’Amelio family’s official Instagram account, as well as fellow Tik Tokers Noah Beck and Cole Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy (and Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend).
TV & VideosTVOvermind

It’s Pretty Evident That The D’Amelios Are Being Targeted as the Next Kardashians

2021 marked a sad event for lots of reality TV lovers. After being on the air for nearly 15 years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired its final episode. Although saying goodbye to one of reality TV’s most famous families has been tough for lots of people, it looks like there might be a new crew getting ready to fill that void. The D’Amelio family is about to enter the world of reality TV, and their existing fan base is very excited. At the moment, the D’Amelio family is nowhere near as popular as the Kardashians. So, I know there are a lot of people out there who haven’t heard of them just yet. Don’t worry though, we’re going to give you all of the deets. Here’s why we think the D’Amelios are shaping up to be the next Kardashians.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Inside Chris Harrison's Shocking Downfall as 'The Bachelor' Host - and a $9 Million Payout (EXCLUSIVE)

On Feb. 9, everything changed for Chris Harrison. The affable, controversy-free host of “The Bachelor” sat down with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay on “Extra.” When asked a simple question about “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell, whose former plantation party photos re-surfaced on social media, Harrison went to great lengths to defend the racially insensitive, controversial contestant in a long-winded exchange. As the situation exploded in backlash over social media, that interview was the beginning of a domino effect that would ultimately derail the veteran host’s 19-year tenure with the ABC franchise.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Till Death Do They Part? All About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Steamy Romance

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy