Chicago, IL

Put a cork in it, progressives, and let Joe Biden do his job

By Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 18 days ago
Progressives should just stop. Put a cork in it for a while and let President Joe Biden do his job. Wake up to the reality that Biden has a razor-thin margin with which to get things done and that progressives’ incessant whining about him not doing enough is unhelpful. Proposing radical changes for which there is no public mandate just disturbs potentially supportive voters and hands an opportunity to the Republicans.

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

