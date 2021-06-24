Put a cork in it, progressives, and let Joe Biden do his job
Progressives should just stop. Put a cork in it for a while and let President Joe Biden do his job. Wake up to the reality that Biden has a razor-thin margin with which to get things done and that progressives’ incessant whining about him not doing enough is unhelpful. Proposing radical changes for which there is no public mandate just disturbs potentially supportive voters and hands an opportunity to the Republicans.chicago.suntimes.com
