The Weird Parallel Between Carrie And Lady Macbeth You Never Noticed

Lesbians are used to slim pickings. In New York City, there are only three lesbian bars (one is very good, one is very mean, and one is in Brooklyn), so it is not surprising that in my desire to cover a horror film with lesbian subtext, overtones, and undertones (frankly all of those things are the same to me), I had to go way back to 1936, get really disappointed, call up a lesbian friend to talk me through it, then six weeks later give the movie another shot.