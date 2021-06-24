This Falcon And The Winter Soldier Sequence Shockingly Used Almost No CGI

It’s a dream that a lot of people have to be able to do things that heroes can do, even if the Winter Soldier didn’t exactly start out as a hero. But Bucky’s metal arm has been one of the coolest gadgets to ever be created in the MCU, and the fact that in the movies and in the latest series he has one made of pure vibranium is even better since it’s able to take a lot more damage and be even more useful as a weapon if Bucky ever needed it to defend himself, which did come to pass a few times. But since vibranium doesn’t exist in our world and a person isn’t willingly going to cut their arm off to see if a metal one of this caliber can be made, it’s necessary to come up with another way to replicate one of the best and most useful inventions in Marvel history. It’s kind of amusing really that Bucky would be so popular since when it comes down to it he’s not that powerful and relies more on weaponry and his arm than anything else.