Grammy-winning Christian artist performing in Woodstock in October

By Staff reports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning, Christian rock recording artist Zach Williams will visit First Baptist Church of Woodstock Oct 8. as part of his "The Rescue Story Tour." The tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic, will feature music from Williams, along with musical guests We The Kingdom and Cain. Williams will perform songs from his albums "Chain Breaker," and "Rescue Story," as well as his live album "Survivor: Live From Harding Prison."

