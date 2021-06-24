Top Workplaces: At Robbins Rehabilitation East, teamwork is key to success
There’s a phrase that resonates at three clinics on both sides of the Delaware River, and it goes like this, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”. The phrase comes from the late Austrian-born business philosopher and consultant Peter Drucker, and it has contributed to how Todd Robbins decided to operate Robbins Rehabilitation East, a physical rehabilitation center with clinics in eastern Northampton County and western New Jersey.www.mcall.com
Comments / 0