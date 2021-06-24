Cancel
Wisconsin State

Preliminary hearing set in Wisconsin bar shooting

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 18 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. — A judge on Thursday set a preliminary hearing for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar. Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

