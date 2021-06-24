Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers: Jake Cousins Could Give a Welcome Spark to the Bullpen

By Matt Carroll
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen was one of their strongest assets and a big part of how they were able to make the postseason for a franchise record third straight season. In 2021, that trend was expected to continue. That expectation was based on the fact that a majority...

reviewingthebrew.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
298K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Eric Yardley
Person
Brad Boxberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Bullpen#Triple A Nashville#Era#Cactus League#Shuckers#Cousins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers should consider converting Adrian Houser to relief role to bolster bullpen

As the trade deadline approaches, relief pitching is on the shopping list for the Brewers. By ERA and most estimators, the relief corps ranks in the top 10 among the 30 Major League clubs, but it could use some more depth. Josh Hader has been excellent, and Devin Williams has held his own despite some concerning trends, but everyone behind them seems to be higher on the totem pole than they should be. Brad Boxberger has been solid for much of the year, but recently began experiencing control issues. Brent Suter has been similarly effective in a middle relief role, but he is allowing over one hit per inning, which is not ideal for high-leverage situations. Rookie Jake Cousins has looked excellent in his debut season, but he lacks experience.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers rally late but Reds take lead in ninth, Brewers lose 4-3

It wasn’t a pretty game in Milwaukee tonight, and unfortunately, the Brewers came out on the wrong side of it. The game started off well enough. Luis Urias led off the game by getting hit by a pitch. After Christian Yelich and Willy Adames flew out, newly chosen All-Star catcher Omar Narvaez singled to third to put runners at the corners. Avisail Garcia then hit a single that barely reached right field, bringing in Urias and staking the Brewers to a 1-0 lead.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Grandal to miss 4-6 weeks, Brewers acquire Tellez

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal will miss the next...
MLBsemoball.com

Willy Adames' offensive outburst sparking Brewers' surge

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Willy Adames with the idea he would shore up their defense and provide an energy boost in the locker room. Little did they know how much punch he'd provide with his bat. The Brewers had just slipped below .500 when Adames arrived along...
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

Cubs Give Up 10 Runs In 8th, Get Clobbered By Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames and Keston Hiura each hit a three-run homer during a 10-run outburst in the eighth inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers a 14-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. The Brewers earned their sixth consecutive victory to extend their NL Central lead over...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Trade talk: Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers no longer a fit?

Did the Milwaukee Brewers make a move on Tuesday that takes them out of any possible trade talks with the Colorado Rockies?. On Tuesday, the Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays. Milwaukee’s acquisition of Tellez fills a need at first base that was highlighted earlier in the day by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic in this article (subscription required).
MLBchatsports.com

Late homer by Avisail Garcia gives Brewers 5-3 win over Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers returned back home to American Family Field on Thursday night to begin a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, and the offense got off to quick start to set the tone for this game. Adrian Houser stranded the bases loaded in the top half of the inning, then the hitters put pressure on Tyler Mahle right away. Luis Urias led off with a walk, then Christian Yelich was hit by a pitch. Willy Adames grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Omar Narvaez walked to load the bases. An infield single by Avisail Garcia scored the game’s first run, then a bases-loaded walk by On-Base Jace Peterson forced in another, and it was 2-0 Brewers at the end of the first inning.
MLBMLB

'In a long game': Brewers giving Burnes rest

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers have a plan for their starting pitchers, and they’re sticking to it. Rather than follow Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff with the third member of Milwaukee’s Big Three, Corbin Burnes, on what for decades has been considered “regular” rest in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs at American Family Field, the Brewers will hold Burnes until Thursday in Pittsburgh.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Jake Cousins: Gaining trust in late innings

Cousins retired one of the three batters he faced Tuesday but recorded his first career hold in the Brewers' 2-1 win over the Cubs. Cousins entered the contest in the seventh inning with two outs and a runner on first base when reliever Brent Suter checked out of the game. The rookie didn't make things easy on himself by walking Willson Contreras and then hitting Javier Baez with a pitch to load the bases, but he was able to extinguish the threat by striking out Ian Happ on four pitches. Though Tuesday's outing wasn't the smoothest for Cousins, manager Craig Counsell's willingness to use him in a big spot speaks to how quickly the 27-year-old has gained the skipper's trust. Cousins was making just his third big-league appearance after he was utterly dominant in his first two outings, striking out nine while allowing no runs, no hits and one walk across four innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brett Anderson: Throws bullpen Monday

Anderson (knee) threw a bullpen session Monday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise in his right knee Tuesday, but he isn't expected to have a lengthy stay on the injured list. The Brewers haven't announced when he could rejoin the starting rotation, but he could ramp up his workload in the near future ahead of his return.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers 14, Cubs 4: So much for that bullpen ERA

Did you read Sara Sanchez’ “The Cubs’ bullpen has been absolutely outstanding this year” article late Monday?. Well, that wasn’t well-timed. Before I get to the utter meltdown that was the Cubs’ 14-4 loss to the Brewers, I want to note the MOST ridiculous part of the 10-run eighth inning by Milwaukee hitters.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Could be headed to injured list

Wong is "back to square one" after exiting Thursday's game against the Pirates with left calf tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Wong returned Thursday from a four-game absence caused by calf tightness, but he was forced to exit in the third inning with the same injury. Manager Craig Counsell stated after the contest that the injured list is a possibility for Wong as a result. Jace Peterson would likely see the largest increase in playing time in Wong's absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brett Anderson: Could rejoin rotation Tuesday

Anderson (knee) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, and if all goes well he could rejoin the rotation Tuesday against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Milwaukee went with a bullpen game Wednesday, but Anderson should fill that spot Tuesday in New York as the team is expected to continue deploying a six-man rotation. Anderson landed on the shelf June 22 with a bone bruise in his right knee, and he apparently won't require a rehab assignment while missing little more than the 10-day minimum.
MLBNewsday

Jeff McNeil's walk-off single gives Mets Game 1 win in split with Brewers

In baseball’s long history, the most memorable of seasons are dotted with the most improbable of moments, the kind when the right player is in the right spot at the right time, helping to create another in a long series of wins — the kind that can inspire team-of-destiny talk, even if July is far too early for that.
MLBchatsports.com

Series preview: Pirates welcome fans at full capacity vs. Brewers

Radio: KDKA-AM Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball. The Pirates are looking to bounce back and get some revenge against their NL Central Rival, the Milwaukee Brewers. Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:. Projected Starters. Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EST. Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.53 ERA) vs....
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Eugenio Suarez's homer in 9th lifts Reds past Brewers

Eugenio Suarez opened the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Josh Hader as the visiting Cincinnati Reds survived blowing a late lead and edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that featured three ejections. Suarez gave the Reds a 4-3 lead when he opened the ninth...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Jake Cousins: Collects first big-league win

Cousins (1-0) picked up the win in a 5-0 victory over the Mets during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, striking out one in a perfect inning of relief. The rookie worked the fifth inning as the first man out of the bullpen in relief of Brett Anderson, and with the Brewers already holding a 2-0 lead, Cousins was rewarded with his first MLB win. The 26-year-old has yet to allow a hit, much less a run, through his first six big-league appearances with a sharp 12:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers 2021 MLB Draft and Signing Tracker

Here at Brew Crew Ball we will keep track of every selection made by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 MLB draft as well as if they signed and their bonus if they signed, on this page. You can bookmark this page and check back regularly as the signings continue. Any time we update the page, we will also note it in the comments below. If you find information about a player that signed, also post it in the comments below along with a source and we will verify it and add it to the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy