Review: The ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ setup of ‘False Positive’ is chilling, but ending disappoints
Actress and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and director John Lee, is a pregnancy horror film that may as well be called “Rosemary’s Revenge,” in its similarities (and notable differences) to “Rosemary’s Baby.” Following in the footsteps of Jordan Peele, Lee (who directed episodes of “Broad City”) and Glazer swerve from comedy to horror, using the genre as a vehicle for social commentary about modern motherhood, misogyny and manipulation. “False Positive” is Glazer’s “Get Out,” which is a phrase you want to scream at her character, Lucy, over and over again.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
