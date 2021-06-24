SRPD Officer Allegedly Shames Shoppers for Wearing Masks

Santa Rosa Police have opened an investigation into a claim that an officer used his loudspeaker to shame residents for wearing masks. The police department has not identified an involved officer, and officials said yesterday that they do not know if body camera footage exists. The allegation first surfaced in a TikTok video, where a young woman using the name Shan said that a patrol officer was using the loudspeaker on his car to shame residents for wearing masks at Santa Rosa Marketplace. Shan then reported the incident to the police department.