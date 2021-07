Matt Hancock should have declared his intimate relationship with Gina Coladangelo who had “scrutiny” powers at his department, Jacob Rees-Mogg says.Boris Johnson is refusing to hold an inquiry into the former health secretary – which might establish whether, or when, he revealed that his student friend had become his lover.But Mr Rees-Mogg said MPs faced strict “rules” on appointing family members as aides and suggested they extended to non-executive directors at government departments.“There are limitations on family members and restrictions on family members that you may employ,” the Commons leader said.And he added: “If a man were to appoint...